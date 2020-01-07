The Connellsville girls scored only seven points in the first half Monday night as undefeated Bethel Park returned home with a 50-25 Section 2-AAAAAA victory.
The Lady Black Hawks (5-0, 10-0) led 28-7 at halftime and 42-15 after three quarters.
Heather Ansell led the Lady Falcons (1-4, 4-7) with 16 points.
Olivia Westphal scored 18 points for Bethel Park. Maddie Dziezgowski (15) and Lauren Mullen (13) also finished in double figures.
