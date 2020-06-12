Many high school baseball players, especially seniors, were heartbroken when the coronavirus pandemic took away their spring year, as well as their American Legion season.
As it turns out, some of those players will still have a chance to compete in the sport they love with the formation of the Western Pennsylvania Baseball League.
The league is a double blessing for Albert Gallatin head coach and American Legion Region 6 director Ron Popovich, who not only will guide many of his high school players in the Smithfield-Fairchance entry, but also is pleased to see an opportunity for Legion participants to play some baseball.
“Once the high school season was cancelled, then the American Legion cancelled their season, too, some guys stepped up,” Popovich said. “Bill Chruscial, who’s an umpire in Allegheny County, and some other coaches wanted to start the league. They contacted me to see if I wanted to be involved.”
Popovich said yes without hesitation.
“My kids kept texting me back and forth all spring, wanting to play ball somewhere,” he said. “That’s why I decided to make sure we enter a team. There are a lot of Legion teams and players involved in this, too.”
Belle Vernon head coach Tony Watson, who will also field a team that will be known as Leopard Nation, was pleased when he found out about the league.
“I heard that several of the local umpires and high school coaches brainstormed a way that we could salvage any type of baseball this year,” Watson said. “Geno Sedlak, who is one of the umpires in our chapter, was really instrumental in organizing things, too. For the most part it’s like a modified hybrid of high school and Legion baseball.”
The league is tentatively made up of 20 teams to be divided into three divisions, including local entries Smithfield-Fairchance (with Albert Gallatin players), Frazier (with players from Frazier and several other schools), Mon City Rams (with Ringgold players), Leopard Nation (with Belle Vernon players) and Elizabeth Forward.
There will be other entries made up of players from Franklin Regional, Gateway, Highlands, Jeannette, Kiski Area and Valley in one division, Baldwin, Bethel Park, South Park and Upper St. Clair joining EF in another division, and two from Thomas Jefferson that will join the other four local squads in a third division.
“It’s just an open league. It has nothing to do with the high schools or Legion,” Popovich said. “Any 2020 high school graduates or underclassmen are eligible.”
Ringgold head coach Don Roberts, who will be guiding the Mon City Rams, was thrilled to field a team.
“I was hoping something was going to pop up,” Roberts said. “Two weeks ago I saw something on Facebook about Bob Johnston starting a league so I inquired and reached out to him. And here we are.
“The tricky thing with this league is I don’t think a lot of teams have a place to play, so there will probably be a lot of sharing ballparks. For example, right now we really don’t have a home field to use, so we’re probably going to be playing all away games. We’ll see.”
Games will be played weekdays under modified rules.
“The format is pretty open,” Popovich said. “There are different divisions, we’re looking at maybe playing everybody twice. It’s more like a Fall Ball kind of format. You can bat up to 12 in your lineup, there’s free substitutions, no pitch or innings count. You can play one extra inning, but you start with a guy on third with no outs.”
Longtime Frazier assistant coach Rob Dorcan, who is also the Commodores Middle School coach, will run the Frazier entry with head coach Dan Kupets’ blessing.
“We have 13 kids on our roster,” Dorcan said. “Six are from Frazier and we reached out to some other schools to be able to fill it out, but at the same time those are the kids that actually really want to play baseball. I have a travel team and we play tournaments on the weekend, and I brought some of them over and combined them with our kids from Frazier.
“We were able to build a competitive team and we’re extremely excited. I have kids from Connellsville, Hempfield, Norwin and Monessen. Our home games will be played in Perryopolis.”
Dorcan is happy to give players a chance to fulfill their dreams of playing baseball their senior season.
“Shane McGavitt was a senior at Frazier and he was crushed at missing out on his last year,” Dorcan said. “Making sure someone like that got to play a little bit of baseball was my driving force to put this team together.”
Dorcan’s squad is excited to play.
“We’ve been practicing and we’re permitted to play a few scrimmage games before the season starts so we’re trying to set a couple of those up,” he said.
Roberts will be carrying over his Ringgold roster to the new league.
“We’re using our whole varsity team that I had in the spring,” said Roberts, who led Ringgold to a PIAA championship in 2018. “I had seven seniors that just graduated that are going to be on the team. I have seven freshmen also on the team and two juniors and one sophomore.”
Roberts sees the league as a chance not only for his seniors to play some actual games but to help out his younger players.
“I wanted these younger guys to get some playing time with the older guys because these seniors had accomplished a lot and I feel like the younger kids can learn so much from them,” Roberts said. “So I’m just glad we’re having a season.”
As for his team name, Roberts said, “We practice pretty much in the Monongahela area so we’re calling our team the Mon City Rams.”
Popovich has about 15-16 Albert Gallatin players on his team.
“There are a couple seniors I haven’t heard from yet. There are other things going on, some are working, so not all were available,” said Popovich, who added that the league will finish up its season at Wild Things Park.
“The season is set to start next week and ends on July 24,” Popovich said. “A week after that there’s going to be a tournament held at Wild Things Park, so that will be a pretty big deal. They don’t know the format yet but every team is welcome to compete.”
Watson is upbeat about the prospect of playing at Wild Things Park.
“They’re going to have some media exposure for that and some college coaches, so they’re really doing a nice job with this,” Watson said.
Leopard Nation includes Belle Vernon seniors Nick Stanger, Colby McKeta, Danny Truong and Jared Hartman.
“We have predominately our high school players and a couple kids that were previously just Legion players,” said Watson, whose team will play its home games at DiVirgilio Sports Complex.
Leopard Nation will play Mon City Rams in its first game, according to Watson. “It’s kind of up to the coaches to kind of put a schedule together so we’re at the beginning stages of it. We’re looking to play about 14 games, and play each team in our section twice, then a couple non-section games just to round it out.”
Popovich feels the league will be popular.
“I think they’re going to try to get some of the games on the radio and they’re getting some people involved to push the league a little bit,” he said. “WMBS mentioned they’d be interested.
“The whole point is just to get the kids to play ball.”
