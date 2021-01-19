YORK RUN -- Uniontown girls basketball coach Penny Kezmarsky knew what player her defense had to focus on when her team traveled to Albert Gallatin on Monday.
The Lady Colonials' Bryn Bezjak could not be contained on this night.
Bezjak hit all four of her 3-point attempts and poured in 25 of her game-high 31 points in the first half as AG rolled to a 75-47 victory in a Section 3-AAAAA match-up.
"Bryn Bezjak is one of the best players in our section." Kezmarsky said. "We needed to shut her down and we didn't. We came in knowing who the talent was and who to stop.
"She's just sometimes unstoppable."
Bezjak tallied 18 points in the first quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers and a three-point play, and Liz Murtha added six points as the Lady Colonials exploded out to a 34-6 lead and never looked back.
"Bryn's been spending some extra time on her shooting the last couple days," AG coach Ellen Hildebrand said. "You kind of get what you pay for. She was on tonight."
Albert Gallatin led 54-12 at halftime and 67-17 after three quarters.
It wasn't only Bezjak who hurt Uniontown.
"She has a great supporting cast, too," Kezmarsky pointed out. "(Noah) Turner underneath, (Gianna) Michaux ... they were just too much for us tonight. They were all making shots, even with hands in their faces."
Michaux also finished in double figures with 10 points. Olivia Miller added eight points and Turner tossed in seven as the Lady Colonials improved to 2-1 in the section and 4-1 overall.
"This group's been together a lot," Hildebrand said. "I wish we'd have had summer league and fall ball and all those things, but we are where we are and we're trying to get our groove on."
Jersey Greer led Uniontown (0-2, 0-3) with six points, Aziriah Wilson followed with five points and Dana Vansickle had four.
Hildebrand commended Uniontown's players for their effort.
"They're a young team," she said. "They were working hard."
"We couldn't find an offense. We couldn't get it going," Kezmarsky said. "The girls played hard the whole game and they didn't let up on defense.
"But I need to find somebody to put the ball in the basket. Right now we're not scoring nearly enough to keep up. We've got to figure it out on offense."
The Lady Raiders continue section play Thursday when they travel to Trinity. The Lady Colonials were scheduled to host Thomas Jefferson in another section game Tuesday night.
