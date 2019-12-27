The Lady Colonials pulled away in the second quarter Friday afternoon and then Albert Gallatin fended off Washington for a 50-32 victory in the first round of the Laurel Highlands Christmas Tournament.
Albert Gallatin (4-3) led 12-11 after the first quarter, but extended its advantage to 30-13 at halftime. The Lady Colonials managed to hold a 20-19 advantage in the final 16 minutes.
Bryn Bezjak scored a game-high 24 points for the Lady Colonials. Randi Thomas led the Prexies (2-4) with 13 points.
LH Christmas Tournament
Albert Gallatin 12-18-9-11 -- 50
Washington 11-2-8-11 -- 32
Albert Gallatin: Bryn Bezjak 24. Washington: Randi Thomas 13. Records: Albert Gallatin (4-3), Washington (2-4).
