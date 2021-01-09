Bryn Bezjak scored nearly outscored Laurel Highlands by herself Friday night, leading Albert Gallatin to a 79-34 road victory in Section 3-AAAAA action.
Bezjak finished with 33 points, including four 3-pointers for the Lady Colonials.
Gianna Michaux added 16 points for Albert Gallatin (1-0, 1-0), who led 29-4 after the first quarter and 53-17 at halftime.
Arianna Griffith led Laurel Highlands (0-1, 0-1) with 14 points. Essance Davis added 11.
McGuffey 49, Bentworth 12 -- The Lady Highlanders cruised to a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
The game was stopped after the third quarter.
Keira Nicolella led McGuffey (1-0, 1-1) with a game-high 15 points. Abby Donnelly added 14.
Amber Sallee scored 10 points for Bentworth (0-1, 0-1).
McKeesport 53, Belle Vernon 34 -- The Lady Tigers built a 40-13 halftime lead and cruised to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Leopards.
Viva Kreis was the leading scorer for Belle Vernon (0-1) with 11 points. Taylor Rodriguez finished with eight.
Haley Hendershot led McKeesport (1-0) with a game-high 15 points. Malina Boord added 14.
Mount Pleasant 45, Frazier 41 -- The Lady Commodores' fourth-quarter rally fell a couple baskets short in a non-section road loss to the Lady Vikings.
Mount Pleasant (1-0) led 15-2 after the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime. Frazier (0-2) sliced two points off its deficit in the third quarter and outscored the host squad in fourth quarter, 12-6.
Kaelyn Shaporka scored a game-high 22 points for Frazier.
Hannah Glesinski finished with 14 and Tiffany Zelmore added 10 for Mount Pleasant.
Southmoreland 67, Charleroi 34 -- The Lady Scots gave first-year coach Amber Weimer-Cernuto a victory behind double-digit scoring from four players.
Gracie Spadara paced Southmoreland (1-0) with a game-high 19 points. Delaynie Morvosh and Maddie Moore both scored 12, and Olivia Cernuto added 11.
Maddie DeUnger led the Lady Cougars (0-1) with 17 points.
Boys basketball
Elizabeth Forward 58, Yough 48 -- The Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Cougars.
Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 1-0) led 13-12, 28-27 and 41-39 at the quarter breaks. The Warriors held a 17-9 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Zach Boyd (17), Vernon Settles (14), and Charlie Meehleib (13) all scored double figures for Elizabeth Forward.
Terek Crosby finished with a game-high 21 points for Yough (0-1, 0-1). Gamal Marballie added 13.
Frazier 76, Carmichaels 55 -- Owen Newcomer and Colton Arison both finished with double-doubles to lead the Commodores to a Section 4-AA victory at Carmichaels.
Newcomer scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Arison finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Noah Oldham (12) and Kenny Fine (11) also scored in double figures for Frazier (1-0, 1-1).
Mike Stewart led the Mikes (0-1, 0-1) with 15 points. Christopher Barrish finished with 14 points and Drake Long scored 10.
Jefferson-Morgan 52, Bentworth 24 -- The visiting Rockets scored 32 points in the second half to pull away from the Bearcats for a Section 4-AA road victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 1-0) led 20-9 at halftime.
Tahjere Jacobs scored a game-high 18 points for the Rockets. Landon Urcho led Bentworth (0-1, 0-1) with 13 points.
West Greene 62, Propel Montour -- The home team scored the first 11 points of the game, but the visiting Pioneers pulled into a 31-27 lead at halftime on their way to a Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene (1-0, 1-0) outscored its hosts in the second half, 31-29.
Chase Blake (14), Caleb Rice (12), and Ian Van Dyne (11) all scored in double digits for the Pioneers.
Darrell White finished with 13 and Cortae Sydberry scored 10 for Propel Montour (0-1, 0-1).
McKeesport 58, Mount Pleasant 17 -- The Tigers cruised to a non-section road victory over the Vikings.
McKeesport (1-0) led 21-4, 38-7 and 51-13 at the quarter breaks.
Dustin Strom led the Tigers with 16 points. Brison Kisan and Travarese Rowe both scored 10.
Jonas King finished with five points for Mount Pleasant (0-1).
West Mifflin 62, Southmoreland 49 -- The Titans led by eight after the first quarter and held on to the advantage for the final 24 minutes for a non-section home win over the Scotties.
West Mifflin (1-0) led 16-8 after the first quarter and 35-22 at halftime. The teams played to a 27-27 draw in the second half.
Southmoreland's Ty Keffer shared game-scoring honors with 19 points. Isaac Trout added 12.
Nolan Stephenson finished with 19 for West Mifflin.
Wrestling
Waynesburg Central 65, Chartiers Valley 3 -- The Raiders opened the season by rolling over the visiting Colts in a non-section match.
Zander Pharuros (126), Colton Stoneking (132), Cole Homet (138), and Rocco Welsh (152) all won by fall for Waynesburg Central.
Joseph Simon won a 9-0 major decision at 113 pounds and Wyatt Henson secured a 14-4 major decision at 145 pounds. Nate Stevenson carried an 8-3 decision at 160 pounds.
Mac Church (120), Luca Augustine (172), Eli Makel (189), Ryan Howard (220), and Ky Szewczyk (106) all won by forfeit.
Josh Sarasnick edged Noah Augustine, 1-0, at 215 pounds for Chartiers Valley's only win.
