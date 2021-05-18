Ally Bezjak picked the perfect time to go on a hitting tear.
Saint Francis University of Pa.’s softball team is glad for that.
The Albert Gallatin graduate drove in a tournament-high eight runs, highlighted by two home runs and a walk-off hit, to help the host Red Flash sweep through three games and claim their fourth consecutive Northeast Conference championship.
“There’s no better time to peak than right now,” said Bezjak. “I’ve been training and practicing for these moments the entire year.”
Saint Francis (40-8 overall, 22-2 in the NEC) automatically qualified for the NCAA Tournament Regionals with the title and will play at 12th-ranked Texas (39-11, 12-6 in the Big 12) at 5 p.m. Friday to kick-off the double-elimination event that also includes Oregon and Texas State.
Bezjak goes into the NCAAs with a .305 batting average and 27 RBIs.
The Red Flash won its NEC tournament opener in stunning fashion as pitcher Grace Vesco threw a no-hitter in a 7-0 win over Sacred Heart. Bezjak hit a two-run homer to right field in a five-run first inning that gave Vesco much more of a cushion than she would need.
Saint Francis edged Central Connecticut in the second game, 2-1, with Bezjak lining a two-out, walk-off single to center field in the bottom of the seventh to win it.
“It was so amazing,” said Bezjak, who was swarmed over by her teammates after rounding first base. “I give credit to the training. We prep for those big-time situations like that. The games where we blow teams out are fine, but the close games, those are the ones we train for and those are the ones everybody wants to be in. It’s preparation and execution.
“I couldn’t be any more amped up to be up there right then. I wanted to be in that situation to drive in the winning run. And, to have everybody storm on top of me, what a great feeling.”
Bezjak drove in both of her team’s runs, hitting a game-tying sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
That set up a meeting with LIU on Saturday and it didn’t take the Red Flash long to take control.
Saint Francis exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the second inning, including a line-drive, two-run single by Bezjak that brought in — for the second game in a row — what proved to be the winning run.
LIU battled back to within 9-4, but Bezjak blasted a two-run homer to right-center field in the fourth and teammate Tayven Rousseau followed with her second home run of the game to set the final score at 12-4.
Bezjak was named to the All-Tournament team along with teammates Vesco (MVP), Lexi Hernandez and Makenzie Saban.
“I had a good run in the tournament but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the team,” said Bezjak, the daughter of Carl and Lara Bezjak. “We all come to practice with hunger and grit and want to do anything we can to win.”
Bezjak commended her coach, Jessica O’Donnell, for keeping the team on track during a trying season.
“Honestly, without her directing us and keeping us constantly motivated, we wouldn’t be the team we are,” Bezjak said. “We went through some tough patches throughout the year with COVID. Some games were cancelled, some players tested positive, stuff that would basically throw people off their game. She was the one that kept us locked in and motivated and not doubting ourselves. She has engrained such passion and strength into us. She’s a great coach.”
The NEC title was the second for Bezjak. She hit .250 with 12 RBIs while playing 40 games, including 14 starts as a freshman. Her first hit was a pinch-hit triple against Savannah State.
The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to Bezjak’s sophomore season in early March after 23 games. She hit .235 with two home runs and 11 RBIs and was named the NEC Player of the Week once during the abbreviated season.
“I feel like I learned so much since I was a freshman,” Bezjak said. “One of the most important things is to control my emotions and to stay within myself.”
Bezjak played third base, as well as second base and shortstop, while at Albert Gallatin, but has moved to a different position at Saint Francis.
“I’ve played first base throughout my time here,” said Bezjak, who takes pride in her defense. She committed just one error this season, ironically in the last game against LIU.
“One of my goals at the beginning of the year was to have a really good fielding percentage (the lone error dropped her from 1.000 to .995) and I think I hit that goal,” Bezjak said.
Bezjak, who is a psychology major with minors in neuroscience and forensic science, was granted an extra year of eligibility due to last year’s unfinished coronavirus season.
“I’ll be a senior next year, but I have an optional fifth year if I like,” Bezjak said. “It’s a little too far away to judge what I might do.
“I’m just happy my team is going to regionals right now.”
