Most coaches will tell you to win in the playoffs a team must play a full four quarters of good football.
Laure Highlands is a playoff team now after securing a berth with a 41-14 win over Ringgold but the Mustangs played a sluggish first half for the second straight game.
The Rams jumped out to a 7-0 lead and trailed only 10-7 at halftime before LH exploded in the second half, outscoring the visitors 31-7 over the final two quarters.
"Two weeks in a row with a slow start is a little frustrating," Laurel Highlands coach Rich Kolesar said. "We've got to clean that up."
Mustangs quarterback Rodney Gallagher rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns, including a highlight reel 44-yard run, and threw for 114 yards with a TD to put him over the 1,000-yard passing mark for the second consecutive year.
Ringgold quarterback Alex Coccagna put up big numbers as well, completing 20 of 43 passes for 287 yards and a TD but was intercepted three times, all by Hunter Kooser.
The loss dropped Ringgold to 0-5 in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference and 0-9 overall but the Rams looked nothing like a winless team against the Mustangs (4-1, 6-2), especially in the first half.
"We had them on their heels," Ringgold coach Marcus McCullough said. "We came into the game knowing they had a lot of weapons and a lot of firepower. Rodney Gallagher is a great football player. Our kids weren't afraid of it and accepted the challenge."
McCullough echoed Kolesar about playing hard for 48 minutes.
"We played one hell of a half," McCullough said. "But I told our guys to beat a team like that you have to play four good quarters, not just two."
The win keeps the Mustangs tied with Thomas Jefferson for second place, one game in back of unbeaten McKeesport. If the Jaguars can knock off the Tigers and LH can defeat Connellsville next week Laurel Highlands would earn a share of the conference championship for the first time in school history.
Either way, a win next week would increase the Mustangs' chances of hosting a playoff game, also for the first time in program history.
"It's good to be there but we've got a lot of work to do if we want to stay in the playoffs for awhile," Gallagher said. "We've got to take care of business with Connellsville to have a chance to play at home."
Ringgold came out strong, moving the ball from its own 10 to the LH 27 where it turned the ball over on downs.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Rams moved 59 yards in five plays to take a 7-0 lead with 1:38 left in the opening quarter. The key play was Coccagna's 48-yard pass to Evan Parsons on third and 10 from the Ringgold 41. Donte Newton capped the drive with a 4-yard run and Abbigale Whaley kicked the first of her two extra points.
Laurel Highlands responded quickly, zipping down the field on a three-play, 59-yard drive sparked by Gallagher's 52-yard completion to Antwan Black. Gallagher ran around right end for a 6-yard touchdown on the next play and Harry Radcliffe's extra point tied it at 7-7.
Coccagna connected with Austin Pehowic for a 24-yard gain on the first play of the second quarter but Kooser came up with his first interception three plays later at the LH 7.
Laurel Highlands' special teams played a big role in setting up the go-ahead score.
After Ringgold forced another three-and-out from the LH 9, Radcliffe blasted a 46-yard punt to the Ram 45. The Mustangs defense then forced a three-and-out and Gallagher returned the punt 37 yards to the Ringgold 31.
That set up a 45-yard field goal by Radcliffe to give LH a 10-7 lead.
The Rams went on a 10-play drive late in the half, kept alive by a Laurel Highlands roughing-the-passer penalty on a third-and-10 incompletion, but the Mustangs defense stiffened to preserve the three-point halftime advantage.
Kolesar, as he did the week prior when his team held a precarious 7-0 halftime lead at Trinity in what ended up being a 20-8 win, rallied his troops during intermission.
"It was just about playing our game," Kolesar said. "I told them they're better than they're playing right now. We had to stop the stupid mistakes and do our job. We didn't fix that completely as far as the penalties go (LH drew 18 flags for a whopping 143 yards) but otherwise they put it together in the second half and I'm proud of them for that."
The Mustangs opened the third quarter with a seven-play, 61-yard drive that was capped in spectacular fashion when Keondre DeShields made a one-handed catch of Gallagher's pass into in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.
Ringgold went on another extended drive, this one going 11 plays and covering 66 yards before Whaley's 36-yard field goal attempt was partially blocked by Tristen Baker.
It didn't take long for the Mustangs to strike again.
Jaiden Tucker ran for 18 yards and Parker Hoff broke a 33-yard run although an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play pushed the ball back to the Rams 44.
Gallagher covered that on the next play with a scintillating run that saw him fake a handoff to Hoff and break two tackles to get free down the left sideline where he faked out the last Ringgold defender before cruising into the end zone.
"The play's designed for the cutback," Gallagher said. "I saw it there and my wide receivers did a great job blocking. From there I just knew I had to make a guy miss."
"Once he gets to the outside he's a magician," McCullough said.
Down 24-7, the Rams showed they weren't about to give up.
Ringgold answered with a seven-play 65-yard touchdown drive with Coccagna completing two passes to Szyair Dungee for 29 yards, one to Parsons for 10 yards and the last one into the end zone to Daryl Tolliver for 26 yards and the score on fourth and 10.
Kooser had coverage on the play and both he and Tolliver had control of the ball when they fell to the turf, however, the offensive player is awarded possession by rule and thus the touchdown and extra point pulled the Rams within 24-14 late in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Mustangs.
After Baker recovered Ringgold's onside kick attempt and Hoff bulled his way for an 11-yard gain on the final plays of the third quarter, LH finished up a 43-yard drive with Gallagher's 1-yard touchdown run to make it 31-14. The score came one play after Gallagher completed a fourth-and-14 pass for 35 yards to Black who made a leaping catch.
"Great players make great plays," Kolesar said. "That's what Rodney did on the long run. He saw an opportunity and he just made something happen. Antwan just keeps getting better and Keondre had a big touchdown catch.
"All of our big guns made big plays tonight."
Lucas Ferens recovered a Ringgold fumble at the Rams 6 shortly after which led to a 4-yard touchdown run by Hoff for a 38-14 lead.
Kooser's second interception came three plays later which resulted in a 51-yard field goal attempt that Radcliffe missed.
Undaunted the pair came right back as Kooser came up with his third interception three plays after that which led to Radcliffe putting a 33-yard field goal through the uprights to cap the scoring.
"It was a really big night for Kooser," Kolesar said.
Radcliffe was five for five on extra-point kicks to go along with his two field goals, giving him five on the season.
Both teams had 288 total yards.
Hoff was LH's second-leading rusher with three carries for 47 yards. Tucker had four attempts for 25 yards and Christian Richards ran five times for 15 yards.
Black had four receptions for 97 yards and DeShields made three catches for 23 yards for the Mustangs who did not commit a turnover.
Coccagna completed passes to eight different receivers with Parsons grabbing five passes for 81 yards, Newton reeling in four receptions for 38 yards and Tolliver snagging three throws for 62 yards to lead the way.
While Ringgold was effective through the air, its ground game was shut down with 26 carries netting minus-1 yard. The Rams had four turnovers.
"This one stings because we had a legitimate chance to win that game," said McCullough, who nonetheless feels his team is on the right track. "We're continuing to move in the right direction.
"From where we came to where we are right now tonight was somewhat of a win, even though I'm not into moral victories. It really showed some character from our guys."
"They've had a brutal schedule," Kolesar pointed out. "You look at it, now with us making the playoffs they've played eight playoff teams in nine weeks. You can see improvement with them every week. Their coach is doing a good job."
