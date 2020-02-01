Carmichaels scored 51 points in the first half Friday night and the Mikes defeated visiting Bentworth, 68-49, in Section 2-AA action.
The Bearcats (1-10, 1-18) had the better of the play in the second half, outscoring the home team, 24-18.
Christopher Barrish led the Mikes (2-9, 9-11) with a game-high 20 points. Al Cree scored 17 and Drake Long finished with 13.
Shawn Dziak and Landen Urcho shared scoring honors for Bentworth with 10 points apiece.
Section 2-AA
Bentworth 12-13-15-9 -- 49
Carmichaels 22-29-11-6 -- 68
Bentworth: Shawn Dziak 10, Landen Urcho 10. Carmichaels: Christopher Barrish 20, Al Cree 17, Drake Long 13. Records: Bentworth (1-10, 1-18), Carmichaels (2-9, 9-11).
