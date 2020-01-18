Lucas Garber scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Waynesburg rode a big first half to a 61-49 win over visiting Charleroi in non-section boys basketball action Saturday.
The Raiders (7-8) led 18-14 after one period, widened the gap to 36-25 at halftime and stayed in control the rest of the way.
Chris King contributed six points and a game-high 16 rebounds for Waynesburg, which also got seven points each from Richard Bortz, Avery McConville and Gabe McConville.
Zach Usher and Joey Caruso paced the Cougars (11-5) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Will Wagner added eight points, and Alex Conrad and Legend Davis had seven apiece.
