California University of Pennsylvania had a one-point lead after three quarters, but used a 16-point advantage in the final period for a 76-59 victory over Slippery Rock on Saturday in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action at the Convocation Center.
The Vulcans (9-6, 15-6) clung to a 50-49 lead after the third, but outscored the visitors, 26-10, in the fourth. The Rock (3-12, 5-16) had a 16-10 advantage after the first quarter, but Cal U used a 19-13 edge for a 29-29 tie at halftime.
The Vulcans’ Shauna Harrison had a game-high 18 points on six field goals, including five 3-ponters, and was 1 of 2 at the foul line. Teammates Halle Herrington and Olivia Hudson scored 15 points apiece. Herrington made five field goals (3 three-pointers) and was 2 of 3 at the foul line. Hudson connected on five field goals (3 three-pointers) and was 2 of 2 at the line.
