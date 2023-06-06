Carmichaels scored all of its runs in the top of the third inning as the Lady Mikes started the PIAA Class A softball playoffs with a 7-0 victory over DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field in DuBois.
Carmichaels (19-1) advances to the quarterfinals Thursday against Glendale. Glendale (6-3) defeated Meyersdale Area, 4-2.
Ali Jacobs drove in two runs, and Sophia Zalar and Meghan Voithofer had an RBI apiece in the big inning. Voithofer finished with a single and triple, and Kaitlyn Waggett doubled in the victory. Zalar had a pair of singles.
The Lady Mikes' Bailey Barnyak allowed five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.
DuBois Central Catholic committed six errors. Lauren Davidson, Melia Mitskavich, Lydia Morgan, Rose Whipple and Kayley Risser all had one single for DuBois Central Catholic.
Chestnut Ridge 4, Southmoreland 1 -- The Lady Scotties only mustered three hits against Britni Motter in a first-round PIAA Class AAA playoff loss to Chestnut Ridge.
Chestnut Ridge (17-3) advances to the quarterfinals and will play Jamestown, who defeated Waynesburg Central.
Amarah McCutcheon and Taylor Doppelheuer both singled, and Makayla Etling had a double for Southmoreland (17-4). Doppelheuer drove in Southmoreland's lone run in the sixth inning with her single that brought home McCutcheon, who reached on an error.
Motter struck out 11.
Chestnut Ridge scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, and added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Elizabeth Forward 7, Cathedral Prep 2 -- The Elizabeth Forward softball team set up a fourth meeting with Belle Vernon after the Lady Warriors opened the PIAA Class AAAA playoffs with a win against Cathedral Prep at Penn State Behrend.
Elizabeth Forward (19-1) plays Belle Vernon in the quarterfinals Thursday, seeking to avenge the Lady Warriors' lone loss to the Lady Leopards in the WPIAL semifinals.
Elizabeth Forward scored two runs in the top of the first inning. The Lady Warriors led 5-2 after five innings and blew the game open with four runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Julia Resnik paced Elizabeth Forward with three triples, two RBI and three runs scored. Carlee Soukup also tripled, and finished with three hits and an RBI.
Samantha Malek, Lauren Vay and Shelby Telegdy all drove in one run. Telegdy allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Jenna Wagner had a triple for Cathedral Prep (20-3). Emily Dudenhoeffer finished with two singles and an RBI.
Jamestown 6, Waynesburg Central 4 -- The Lady Raiders' seventh-inning rally fell a couple runs short for a loss in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA softball playoffs.
The Lady Raiders (16-6) led 2-1 in the top of the third inning, but Jamestown rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead.
Waynesburg tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, only to have Jamestown once again pull ahead with two runs on run-scoring doubles from Kiley Matters and Savannah Thurber in the bottom of the inning. Jamestown (21-2) added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Raiders scored one run in the top of the seventh inning.
Hannah Wood led Waynesburg with a single, double and three RBI. Losing pitcher Kendall Lemley finished with a double, two runs and an RBI.
PIAA baseball playoffs
Southern Fulton 8, California 3 -- Southern Fulton built a 7-1 lead in the first two innings and the Trojans were unable to rally for a loss in the first round of the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs.
California (14-9) added single runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.
Dane Harvey provided most of the offense for Southern Fulton (23-1) with two home runs and six RBI. Mark Fitz and Jeff Burger both doubled in the victory.
Brody Todd and Caden Monticelli both drove in a run for California.
