MILL RUN -- Mitch's Bail Bonds used a big inning to tie the FCBL semifinals on Monday, and pieced together a similar inning, with a little help from some shoddy Mill Run defense, Tuesday night to take the best-of-3 series with an 8-2 road victory.
Mitch's Bail Bonds advances to the Fayette County Baseball League championship against defending champion Masontown.
The best-of-5 series opens at Masontown-German Park Thursday at 6 p.m. The series moves to Charleroi's Veteran Memorial Field Friday at 6 p.m.
Game 3 is Sunday at Masontown at a time to be determined. Game 4, if needed, moves back to Charleroi on Monday, and if Game 5 is necessary the series concludes Tuesday at Masontown.
"We live to play another day. How about that," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera. "We hit the ball hard. The guys had a good approach at the plate.
"We got some momentum (Monday) and kept it into today."
The top of the third inning started innocently enough with Fred Conard's fly out to left field.
Aaron Previsky started the big rally with a single. Drew Ripepi hit a ball to deep short for an infield single.
Brody Bonadio's ground ball was mishandled, allowing Previsky to score. Noah Hansen was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Isaac Echard then cracked a bases-clearing triple to deep left field. Kole Koontz struck out Creed Potkul for the second out of the inning.
Eric Soccio walked and Echard scored on another Mill Run fielding miscue for a 6-1 lead.
"We were kinda flat the whole game," said Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff. "They had that big inning in the third inning. They put the ball in play and we made some mistakes. It's the little things like that you have to eliminate.
"We had some hits, but nothing back-to-back."
As with Monday's game, Mill Run jumped out to an early lead with a single run in bottom of the first inning.
Potkul was not able to run down lead-off hitter Tanner Orndorff's fly ball to right field towards the line for an inning-opening double.
Mitch's Bail Bonds starting pitcher Justin Stott walked Josh Burns and Cade Warrick to load the bases with no outs.
Logan Kemp lined out to third baseman Isaac Echard. Nolan Porterfield's infield ground ball was mishandled, allowing Orndorff to score.
But, Stott closed out the threat with two strikeouts.
Mill Run loaded the bases again in the bottom of the third inning, but could only muster one run against Stott.
Logan Kemp singled with one out. Nolan Porterfield walked and Luke Warrick singled to load the bases.
Dakota McWilliams lofted a fly ball to center field to bring home Kemp. Stott escaped the inning with a ground ball to third base.
"Justin kept us in the game and that was it. Then we got some runs for him," praised Encapera.
Stott pitched four innings. He allowed two runs on four hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Tyler Chrise closed out the game for the save, allowing no runs on two hits with four strikeouts.
Mitch's Bail Bonds added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning against McWilliams.
Stitch singled with one out and Aaron Previsky was hit by a pitch for runners at first and second.
Drew Ripepi cracked a long double to left-center field to plate Stitch and Previsky.
Mill Run had one last chance with runners at first and second with one out, but the game ended on a 4-6-3 double play.
Mill Run committed three errors and stranded 12 runners in Monday's loss. The Millers committed three errors and left nine runners on base in Tuesday's defeat.
Mill Run finished first with a 12-3 record, but had a few fortunate circumstances in a few of those wins.
"We had some wins that were unexplainable," said Ray Orndorff. "But, we never quit.
