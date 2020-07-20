CARMICHAELS -- Joby Lapkowicz was nearly unhittable Sunday night, allowing just one hit through five innings in Carmichaels' 8-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mill Run.
Marc Prinkey's single with two outs in the top of the third inning was the only hit allowed by Lapkowicz, although Mill Run loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning with a walk, error and hit-batsman. Lapkowicz buckled down and stranded the runners.
The veteran left-hander struck out nine, walked two and hit one batter in his first outing in nine days.
"Joby was a real plus for us today," praised Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause.
"Joby did a nice job. He always does," complimented Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff.
Lapkowicz also had a solid day at the plate. He drove in Brock Bonadio in the bottom of the first inning for an early 1-0 lead, but the Copperheads left the bases loaded.
"I thought we were overly aggressive in the first inning," said Krause.
Lapkowicz walked in the bottom of the second inning to load the bases and hustled around to score on Chuck Gasti's bases-clearing double.
The Copperheads (6-2) batted around in the second inning. Brock Bonadio and Joel Spishock both had RBI doubles, and Tyler Reyes' added a run-scoring single to Gasti's three RBI to extend Carmichaels' lead to 7-0 after two innings.
"We got a couple hits. Chuck Gasti's was a big hit," said Krause.
"They got up on us early," said Orndorff. "They beat us today. That's why you play the game."
Carmichaels extended its lead to 8-0 on Brock Bonadio's run-scoring double in the bottom of the third inning.
Mill Run avoided the shut out with a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Cade Warrick was hit by a Joe Sabolek pitch to open the inning. He moved to second on Jimmy Malone's single.
Cole Shearer followed with a drive that hit off the right field fence, but the runners only advanced a base to load the bases. Sabolek struck out Dakota McWilliams, but Logan Kemp singled to bring home Warrick.
The late-inning offense ran Mill Run's hit total to just four.
"We've been streaky (on offense) all year," said Orndorff.
Ageless Bill Bendis took the loss, allowing all eight runs on eight hits with no strikeouts and six walks.
"Bill Bendis is a real credit to our league," praised Krause. "You could see his command wasn't what it usually is."
Mill Run (2-5) has a big week as it attempts to move up the standings with games at the Fayette Raiders on Tuesday and Masontown on Thursday.
"We'll try to get a fresh start Tuesday and turn things around," said Orndorff. "If we could pick up three wins in the next five days, we'll be okay."
Krause is looking at the big picture.
"I'm happy with our win, but we still have work to do," said Krause. "I'm worried about the Fayette Raiders on Friday. We're taking it one game at a time."
