HOPWOOD -- Joe Chambers, Noah Matthews and Devan Krivosky combined on a one-hitter Thursday in Laurel Highlands' 5-2 non-section victory against county rival Connellsville.
Laurel Highlands (4-2) put together a 3-run inning in the bottom of the third inning for all the support the Mustangs' pitching staff needed.
The Mustangs' Patrick Cavanagh and Frank Kula singled with no outs. Krivosky, running for Cavanagh, somehow eluded Jared Hough's tag and was ruled safe at third base.
CJ Gesk, subbing in for an injured Tyler Sankovich, smacked a single into left field to score Krivosky and Kula. Gesk moved to second on the throw and eventually came home on McClain's ground ball.
Sankovich left the game in the bottom of the first inning with an apparent ankle injury after he unsuccessfully attempted to stretch a single into a double.
"The three-spot we put up early in the game was nice to get that cushion early, especially the way Joe (Chambers) was throwing the ball," said Laurel Highlands coach Brad Yohman. "Anytime Joe is throwing the way Joe was today, you get a little cushion, that it helps.
"CJ Gesk comes up with a big shot there with a two-run base hit. Came up with the big hit. I guess I pulled the right string that time," Yohman said with a smile.
Connellsville had the opportunity to score first when the Falcons loaded the bases in the second inning with two infield errors and a walk, but Chambers closed the threat with a strikeout.
"You have to score runs to win the game. You have to get at least a hit," said Connellsville coach Rob Orndorff.
Laurel Highlands (4-2) added to its lead on Carson D'Amico's run-scoring single to center field.
The Mustangs added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Braeden O'Brien singled to open the inning and advanced to second when the ball was mishandled. O'Brien came around to score the fifth run.
While the offense was adding to its lead, Chambers was keeping the Connellsville offense at bay.
The closest the Falcons came to scratching a hit off Chambers was in the top of the fifth inning with two outs and a runner on first base after pinch-hitter Kase Shearer was hit by a pitch off the bill of his helmet.
Zak David, a left-handed batter, hit a swinging bunt between home and first base. Chambers bolted off the mound to make the play, but did not field the ball cleanly, which rushed his throw to first base. David hustled down the line to beat the play.
Chambers ended the threat when he got Beau Bigam to fly out to center field.
Chambers pitched five hitless innings with seven strikeouts, one hit-batsmen and one walk.
"If this was a section game, Joe would've stayed in. He was around 80 pitches. Joe was economic with his pitch count," said Yohman. "The plan was to get him through four innings because we wanted to get other guys work, Noah Matthews and Devan Krivosky. In these games you definitely want to get other arms involved and have opportunities to get some of the guys work.
"Joe looks like he's ready to hit that backend stretch. He's the head of the staff. It was really good to see Joe have that performance today."
Connellsville (3-4) pieced together a couple walks, a couple wild pitches and a hit-and-run single to score its only runs.
JimBob Domer walked against Matthews. With Domer on the move and the second baseman covering, Matthew Firestone slapped a single through the vacated spot to place runners on the corners.
Jerry Gales walked to load the bases. With the infield drawn in, Mason May hit a ball towards third base. Laurel Highlands third baseman Braeden McKnight snared the ball and lunged to the bag with the ball in his glove. McKnight barely tagged the bag before Firestone arrived for the out with Domer scoring.
Gales came around to score on consecutive wild pitches.
"Scattered is the name of the day, kind of both ways. We were able to find ways to get some runners across home plate and we scattered some runners on the other end. Connellsville scattered some runners," said Yohman.
Connellsville had one last chance with a runner on first and two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but Krivosky closed the inning with a fly ball to shortstop."
"For us to come back and still be in it with a guy at first and our No. 3 hitter up, for an opportunity to do something, our kids battled through it," said Orndorff. "We talked about playing 21 outs, which is seven innings, and playing the whole time.
"Get that starter out and work the pitch count, which I think they did early. We didn't have any hits, but we had (Chambers) up to 40-some pitches after the second inning. We battle through the at-bats and thought we might do something against their relievers."
Both coaches used the game as an opportunity to work their staffs on the mound and get quality work in a non-section game.
"The first two pitchers were kind of scripted. We played two games earlier back-to-back, which took out some our pitching," said Orndorff. "It was a chance to see some guys pitch in non-section play.
"We're ooking for guys who can battle in high-leverage, high-pressure situations. We saw some things there we liked."
Connellsville plays a non-section game Saturday against Belle Vernon, then returns to section play on Tuesday.
"Thomas Jefferson, It doesn't get easy in that section. The Thomas Jefferson series is the crucial one," said Orndorff.
The Mustangs also jump back into key section games next week, starting with Belle Vernon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"This is the last week were we have a soft spot in the schedule. No section games, that bye stretch," explained Yohman. "Games are starting to stack up. We really like our pitching depth. We think we can go six, seven, maybe eight arms deep, with the group that we have to give us effective innings.
"Our focus has been one day at a time. Every day is like the finals. You just have to win the day.
"Belle Vernon has experience. They're well coached. We have to be ready. Those are two really big section games. We have to find a way to take care of business."
