Penn Hills scored 45 points in the second half Friday night to defeat visiting Uniontown, 64-47, in Section 3-AAAAA action.
The Lady Raiders (1-3, 2-8) led 30-19 at halftime, but were outscored in the second half, 45-17.
Nekea Lewis scored 18 for Uniontown and Mya Murray added 13.
Jasmyn Golden led Penn Hills (3-0, 7-2) with a game-high 20 points. Jayla Golden and Amoni Blackwell both scored 11.
Section 3-AAAAA
Uniontown 14-16-9-8 -- 47
Penn Hills 14-5-21-24 -- 64
Uniontown: Nekea Lewis 18, Mya Murray 13. Penn Hills: Jasmyn Golden 20, Jayla Golden 11, Amoni Blackwell 11. Records: Uniontown (1-3, 2-8), Penn Hills (3-0, 7-2).
