Ringgold scored five unanswered goals in the second period Monday night on its way to a 7-2 road victory over Carrick in PIHL Class B South Division action.
The last time the Rams lost a game was to Carrick in the 2019-20 season finale, a 3-2 overtime defeat. The two teams were to meet in the Class B championship on St. Patrick's Day, but the game was originally postponed, then eventually cancelled, because of coronavirus.
Ringgold improves to 4-0-0-0 and remains atop the South Division with eight points. Carrick goes to 2-1-0-0 for four points.
Carrick's Tanner Heidkamp scored the lone goal of the first period, but surged into the lead with five unanswered goals in the second period.
Kenneth Cadwallader tied the game just 56 seconds into the second period from a Nathan Boulanger pass.
Cadwallader then assisted on Zachary Kalinowski's goal about 2½ minutes later. Cadwallader completed his hat trick in the second period with back-to-back goals.
Boulanger completed the scoring run with a short-handed goal with 1:20 left in the period.
Ethan Saylor, with Cadwallader and Hunter Suarez assisting, made it 6-2 with a goal 2:17 into the third period.
Kyle Levick's power play goal stopped the Rams' scoring run with a power play goal midway through the final period, but Kalinowski responded with a power play goal with about seven minutes remaining in the game.
Jerry Mease made 21 saves in the victory. Carrick's Anthony Perry turned aside 20 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.