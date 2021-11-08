CJ Miller ran for nearly 300 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday night in Shenango’s 31-13 victory at Carmichaels in the first round of the WPIAL Class A football playoffs.
Shenango (5-6) will play Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals. The Mikes close with an overall record of 8-3.
Miller scored on runs of 2, 3 and 20 yards, and 291 yards rushing on 51 carries.
Sam Patton added touchdown passes of 21 and 9 yards to Dalton Peters.
The Mikes’ Trenton Carter threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Michael Stewart. Carter completed 19-of-40 passes for 182 yards. He added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Stewart ran for 123 yards on 10 carries.
Rochester 35, Mapletown 0 — Rochester led 29-0 at halftime and the Rams didn’t look back for a victory over visiting Mapletown in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
J.D. Azulay scored on runs of 1 and 56 yards in the first half for the Rams (8-2). He completed the two passes he attempted, to Jerome Mullins, for 53 yards.
Sal Laure opened the scoring for Rochester on a 57-yard run just 2:44 into the game. Laure added a 33-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Laure ran for 156 yards on 12 carries.
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson carried the ball 20 times for 146 yards.
Leechburg 28, California 7 — Braylan Lovelace broke the WPIAL Class A first round playoff game open with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead Rochester to a victory over visiting California.
The Trojans end the season with an overall record of 6-3. Leechburg (9-2) advances to play second-seeded Cornell. Cornell (8-2) shut out Monessen, 33-0.
Lovelace scored on runs of 2 and 56 yards in the fourth quarter, and finished with 160 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Lovelace opened the scoring on a 1-yard run in the first quarter.
Jake Schuffert hit a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter to increase the Blue Devils’ lead to 11-0.
The Trojans rallied back on Damani Stafford’s 6-yard touchdown run and Corey Frick’s extra-point, but Schuffert hit a 30-yard field goal to give Leechburg a 14-7 halftime lead.
Cornell 33, Monessen 0 — Cornell broke a scoreless first quarter with 19 points in the second quarter on its way to a victory over visiting Monesen in the first round of the WPIAL Class A football playoffs.
Sincere Kimbrough scored on a 34-yard run and threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Shamar Wilson in the first quarter.
Tim Henderson, E.J. Dawson and Raequan all scored rushing touchdowns for Cornell (8-2).
Monessen closes the season with a 4-7 record.
Steel Valley 49, Beth-Center 14 — Nijhay Burt scored four touchdowns to lead Steel Valley to a victory over visiting Beth-Center in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA football playoffs.
Cruce Brookins added two rushing touchdowns and JaSean Wright scored on a 16-yard run.
Steel Valley (10-0) led 49-0 at halftime.
The top-seeded Ironmen advance to play South Side in the quarterfinals.
Tyler Debnar scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter and Ethan Varesko raced for a 49-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs (2-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.