CJ Miller ran for nearly 300 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday night in Shenango's 31-13 victory at Carmichaels in the first round of the WPIAL Class A football playoffs.
Shenango (5-6) will play Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals. The Mikes close with an overall record of 8-3.
Miller scored on runs of 2, 3 and 20 yards, and 291 yards rushing on 51 carries.
Sam Patton added touchdown passes of 21 and 9 yards to Dalton Peters.
The Mikes' Trenton Carter threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Michael Stewart. Carter completed 19-of-40 passes for 182 yards. He added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Stewart ran for 123 yards on 10 carries.
WPIAL Class A Playoffs
Class A
Shenango 6-18-0-7 -- 31
Carmichaels 0-7-0-6 -- 13
First Quarter
S: Dalton Peters 21 pass from Sam Patton (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S: CJ Miller 2 run (run failed)
Car: Michael Stewart 24 pass from Trenton Carter (Michael Stewart kick)
S: CJ Miller 3 run (run failed)
S: Dalton Peters 9 pass from Sam Patton (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
S: CJ Miller 20 run (kick)
Car: Trenton Carter 5 run (kick failed)
Records: Shenango (5-6), Carmichaels (8-3).
