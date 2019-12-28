The Albert Gallatin girls pulled away in the third quarter for a 54-27 victory over South Allegheny Saturday afternoon on the final day of the Laurel Highlands Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Colonials (5-3) led 20-12 at halftime, but doubled their score in the third quarter for a 40-18 lead.
Albert Gallatin's Bryn Bezjak scored a game-high 20 points. Abby King finished with 16 and Gianna Michaux added 13.
Madison Taylor led the Lady Gladiators (3-5) with seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.