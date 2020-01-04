Austin Crouse scored 14 of West Greene's 28 points in the third quarter as the Pioneers pulled away from visiting Bentworth for a 61-45 non-section victory Friday night.
The Pioneers (3-5) led 21-18 at halftime, but behind Crouse's spark pulled away for a 49-33 lead after three quarters. Crouse finished with 16 points.
Ben Jackson led West Greene with a game-high 20 points. Corey Wise had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Landon Urcho led the Bearcats (0-7) with 14 points.
Non-section
Bentworth 6-12-15-12 -- 45
West Greene 10-11-28-12 -- 61
Bentworth: Landon Urcho 14. West Greene: Ben Jackson 20, Austin Crouse 16, Corey Wise 12. Records: Bentworth (0-7), West Greene (3-5). JV score: Bentworth 34 (Fraka 15), West Greene 32 (Wes Whipkey 8).
