California scored 47 points in the second half Tuesday night for a 75-67 Section 2-AA victory at Bentworth.
The Bearcats (0-6, 0-14) led 29-28 at halftime, but the visiting Trojans pulled away with a 26-9 advantage in the third quarter.
Bentworth fought back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Trojans, 29-21, in the final eight minutes.
The Bearcats' Shawn Dziak poured in a game-high 32 points. Landon Urcho scored 14 and Jerzey Timlin added 11.
Nathan O'Savage led the Trojans (2-4, 6-7) with 21 points. Philip Stewart and Cochise Ryan both contributed 14 points.
