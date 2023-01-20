Laurel Highlands coach Stewart Davis called a timeout early in the third quarter, and his squad responded with an offensive outburst that propelled the Fillies to a 54-27 Section 3-AAAA victory Thursday night at Uniontown.
The game is the first of the second half of section play. Laurel Highlands improves to 4-3 in the section and 9-6 overall, while the Lady Raiders slip to 1-6 in the section and 1-14 overall.
Davis felt his squad was a bit out of synch after starting the second half scoreless for a couple minutes, so he stopped the game to get his point across.
"We were playing sloppy. We were playing at their pace. We started with three turnovers," Davis said of what led to the timeout call. "I knew they wouldn't press us and play a zone. We took a lot of outside shots. We got too comfortable and gave them confidence.
"We came out (after the timeout) and started the run."
His squad responded with a 20-4 quarter and entered the final eight minutes with a 42-15 lead.
Miya Harris sparked the solid offensive quarter with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. She scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half.
Laurel Highlands was able to find solid scoring opportunities in the paint, as well, as evidenced by Essence Davis (17) and Aryianna Sumpter (14) combining for 31 points.
Neither team had much offense in the first half with the Fillies holding quarter leads of 9-5 and 22-11.
Davis was satisfied his defense did its job throughout the game.
"I knew our 12 (zone defense) would work. Uniontown wants to drive and kick out (for 3-pointers)," said Stewart Davis.
Uniontown coach Penny Kezmarsky was frustrated with her squad's inability to convert at the offensive end.
"We couldn't hit a shot. We knew they would play a 3-2 (zone). We set up an overload and we got the shots, and nobody wanted to rebound," said Kezmarsky. "We had no second or third shots.
"If we make half the shots we miss, we're in it. It's frustrating."
Kezmarsky continued, adding, "They can't pick and choose when they want to play. I need five people to play consistent. We're not playing with any consistency."
Lyric McLee led the Lady Raiders with seven points. Emily Myers scored four.
Stewart Davis was leery of any carryover from the Red Raiders' big win against the Mustangs earlier in the week.
"Considering the Uniontown boys (beating LH), the Uniontown girls had some energy to build off of that positivity," said Davis. "We had to match the energy."
Davis noted he has seen his improvement in his squad as it turns into the second half of section play.
"I think we've grown from the beginning of the season to this point on how we handle adversity. It showed tonight," explained Davis. "We needed to get a big win at Ringgold. It gave us back our confidence."
