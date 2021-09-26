Connellsville's Zach Bigam regained the lead with about a mile ago, and the senior had no intention of giving up the top spot as he pulled away to win the AJ Everhart Invitational Saturday morning.
Bigam broke the tape in 17:11.1. Canon-McMillan's Doron Wudkwych crossed the finish line 16 seconds later.
Bigam pulled ahead Gateway's Brady Sundin around the two-mile mark after he slipped behind in the second mile. Sundin placed third with a time of 17:32.9.
"College Hill, that's where I passed him. That was my plan from the beginning," explained Bigam. "I wanted to make my move on the hill and take it from there."
Uniontown's Mason Stewart, who finished fifth in 17:52.8, described the moment Bigam made his move.
"The Gateway kid (Sundin) took the lead at the mile. Zach got a little impatient and took him hard at the two-mile (mark)," said Stewart. "It was tough. Everyone gets tired at the top of the hill. I put my head down and went."
The pace was torrid at the beginning, and Bigam situated himself in the lead pack.
"I took it as it went out and just read people," said Bigam.
The course twists around the Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, and Bigam said he used the geography to his advantage.
"I used the bends to put some lead (space) on people. I'd go around the bend when the couldn't see me and (speed up)," said Bigam.
Bigam was close to where he wanted to finish.
"I wanted to break 17 (minutes)," said Bigam, adding, "I was first. That's all that matters."
Laurel Highlands' Matthew Schwertfeger had his best effort of the season with the freshman finishing fourth in with a personal-best 17:33.5.
Schwertfeger said he steadily moved his way towards the leaders.
"I picked off a lot in the first mile. I grabbed Mason (Stewart) on that hill on the backside," said Schwertfeger.
Schwertfeger was pleased with his effort.
"I wanted to compete as best I could," said Stewart. "I felt it. I did the best I could. The coaches helped me with my target pace.
"The main thing was just to compete."
Stewart was satisfied with his place and time on the revamped course. The invitational is the first race of any kind since 2019, before the pandemic.
"On this course, it is a good time. This is the fastest I've run on this course," said Stewart. "I like the course. I like the turns.
"I expected to go out slower in the first mile."
Stewart feels he's beginning to round into shape as the Red Raiders move into the important portion of the schedule.
"I think I'm finally getting back into it. It's a good luck run before Tuesday," said Stewart.
The Section 2-AAA finale is on the same course Tuesday afternoon. Given the way meets are scheduled, Ringgold, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown are all undefeated. Laurel Highlands and Ringgold were paired, and Connellsville, Uniontown and Albert Gallatin ran together.
Ringgold's Ryan Pajak continued his assault on the fall season by winning the boys AA race PIAA Foundation XC invitational with the best time of all classifications, 16:21. The victory marked the third invitational won by Pajak this season.
"I'm going to try hang (with Pajak) and see what he throws at me," said Bigam.
"I'll probably be a little sore, but I'll try to complete," Schwertfeger said of the final section meet. "I need to get out a little faster. I want to keep Zach in sight and pace off Mason."
Warren County's Emil Stanford (18:00.7), Greensburg C.C.'s Nick Szekely (18:01.3), Canon-McMillan's Caleb Chaplik (18:02.2), Uniontown's Leyton Maust (18:04.3), and McKeesport's Jacob Fisher (18:06.4), along with aforementioned boys, won trophies for top-10 finishes. Winning medals for placing 11th through 20th were Uniontown's Brandon Hebda (18;10.5), Penn-Trafford's Jacob McGee (18:11.1), Connellsville's Austin Molinaro (18:12.5), Central Catholic's Everett Sargent (18:14.6), Uniontown's Grant Barcheck (18:20.5), Gateway's Kefimbe Cisse (18:24.6), California's Kolby Kent (18:25.4), Warren County's Clayton Rankin (18:26.3), and Uniontown's James Stanton (18:03.8) and Payton Hostetler (18:34.0).
The host Red Raiders won the overall team title with 59 points. Canon-McMillan was second with 90 points and Pittsburgh Central Catholic placed third with 127 points. McKeesport won the AA crown with 218 points, and California was the A team champion with 287 points.
Southmoreland's Selby Bell finished 33rd overall in 19:34.7, less than a second in front of Albert Gallatin's Kaleb Clark.
Waynesburg Central's Travis Tedrow placed 40th in 20:03.8, and Kaden Shields was 58th overall in 21:06.5
