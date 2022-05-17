Beau Bigam struck out 11, including the side in the top of the seventh inning, in Connellsville's 6-0 victory in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AAAAA baseball playoffs Tuesday night against McKeesport at Latrobe High School.
Bigam scattered four hits as the Falcons (11-10) advanced to the first round Tuesday night against top-seeded Peters Twp. (18-1) at Washington & Jefferson's Ross Memorial Park. Bigam stranded Brady Boyle on second base after he led off the seventh inning with a double.
The Falcons' JimBob Domer led the way with a triple, two singles and two RBI. Mason May and Kace Shearer both had a double and single. May and Jared Hough each drove in a run.
The Tigers finish the season with a 7-10 record.
