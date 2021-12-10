When asked about goals and success to the 2021-22 basketball season, Yough boys coach Jim Nesser didn’t mince words on what he and assistant coach William Sherbondy want to accomplish.
“We have to learn how to win,” said Nesser. “That is the biggest key.”
Now in his fourth season as head coach, Nesser may have the building block that he has been looking for in Terek Crosby. Last season as a freshman, Crosby averaged 16 points per game and Nesser knows the sophomore will be vital to this year’s success.
“Terek is our best all-around player,” Nesser said of the guard. “He is an all-around scorer.”
The Cougars have two other returning starters, senior guard Christian Park and sophomore forward Austin Mathews.
When discussing other potential starters, Nesser mentioned three underclassmen, juniors Parker Rost and Tyler Travillion and sophomore Zander Aird, as well as senior Kaden Bizzozero.
The Cougars will play in Section 3-AAAA along with Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant, South Park, Southmoreland and Uniontown.
When discussing the section, Nesser pointed out three teams.
“Belle Vernon, Uniontown and Elizabeth Forward are the top teams,” said Nesser.
The Cougars, looking for their first winning season since the 2015-16 season, open play in the Marion Center Tip-Off Tournament against the host team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.