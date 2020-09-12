Pete Billey scored on a 16-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and Mount Pleasant held on for a 21-14 Interstate Conference victory over visiting South Allegheny.
Billey's touchdown and Robbie Labuda's point-after gave Mount Pleasant a 21-6 lead, but Antonio Epps scored on a 5-yard run, his second rushing touchdown of the game, and the Gladiators scored on a two-point pass to close to 21-14 with 4:16 left.
Aaron Alakson's one-yard run tied the game with 39 seconds left in the first quarter, and Billey scored on a 41-yard run to give the Vikings a 14-6 halftime lead.
Billey ran 12 times for 107 yards. Epps carried the ball 16 times for 86 yards.
Interstate Conference
South Allegheny 6-0-0-8 -- 14
Mount Pleasant 7-7-0-7 -- 21
First Quarter
SA: Antonio Epps 20 run (kick failed), 6:35
MP: Aaron Alakson 1 run (Robbie Labuda kick), :39
Second Quarter
MP: Pete Billey 41 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 9:55
Fourth Quarter
MP: Pete Billey 16 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 5:46
SA: Antonio Epps 5 run (Jett Jones pass from Eric Wehrer), 4:16
