Bishop Canevin’s defense shut out Frazier in the first quarter en route to a 56-17 Section 3-AA triumph on Thursday at Bishop Canevin.
The Lady Crusaders (3-0, 3-2) had a 27-0 lead heading into the second before extended their advantage to 42-6 at halftime. Bishop Canevin had a 12-6 edge in the third quarter before the Lady Commodores (1-2, 1-6) had a 5-2 advantage in the fourth.
Frazier’s Kaelyn Shaporka had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Crusaders’ Diajha Allen had a game-high 22 points, and teammate Alyssa Pollice added 20.
