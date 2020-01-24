Bishop Canevin was too much for Frazier in a 69-16 victory on Thursday in Section 3-AA play at Bishop Canevin High School.
The section-leading Lady Crusaders (9-0, 12-5) had a 22-7 lead after the first quarter, and a 45-7 halftime advantage. Bishop Canevin led, 57-13, after three, and had a 12-3 advantage in the fourth period.
The Lady Crusaders’ Alyssa Pollice had a game-high 28 points, and teammate Diajha Allen added 20.
Kaelyn Shaporka had seven for the Lady Commodores (3-5, 5-11).
