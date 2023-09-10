Laurel Highlands lost a football game at Kiski Area Friday night but the outcome seemed insignificant during the final minute of the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs’ Antwan Black suffered a frightening neck injury after making a reception on LH’s final drive.
Carson Heinle had connected with Connor Jordan for a 30-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to lift the host Cavaliers to a 28-24 lead in the non-conference game and Laurel Highlands got the ball back for one final possession.
“Antwan caught a pass and just got tackled,” Mustangs coach Rich Kolesar said in recalling the harrowing ordeal on Saturday. “It seemed like a normal football play, nothing unusual. We watched the film and he got twisted a little bit.”
The game came to a halt when Black failed to get up after the tackle.
“He didn’t have any feeling in his lower half at the time,” Kolesar said. “They tended to him and was taken off the field in a stretcher and they life-flighted him.”
Black began to recover soon after, however.
“Even before he got on the helicopter it was coming back,” Kolesar said. “As time went on he had full feeling in his arms and legs and movement. When I saw him at the hospital last night he was moving everything. So he was doing a lot better. They were going to run some tests and he was set to come home some time today.”
It was a situation Kolesar hadn’t faced before as a head coach.
“I had a teammate in college go through a similar thing when I was playing but that’s a new experience for me as a coach,” Kolesar said. “It’s been a crazy 24 hours.”
Kolesar met with the rest of his team Saturday.
“I did get to see them this morning, varsity and JV, so I gave them the report and they were happy to hear their buddy is doing better and they’re ready to just get back to work for next week,” Kolesar said.
His players had a decision to make following the injury on Friday night.
“After he left the field I went over to our players because they were obviously upset, as we all were,” Kolesar said. “I said guys I’m going to leave this up to you if you want to play or if you want to call it. It’s up to how you guys are feeling. They got together, talked about it and they felt Antwan would’ve wanted them to finish the game so that’s what we did.”
The Mustangs came close to pulling out the victory but Kiski held on.
“The last play of the game we threw a ball near the goal line that tipped out of our hands,” Kolesar said. “We almost pulled it off.”
Laurel Highlands (1-2) took the lead in the fourth quarter on Tanner Bruzda’s 24-yard field goal. Kiski rallied back on Brennan Moore’s 69-yard touchdown run.
The Mustangs regained the lead on Parker Hoff’s 10-yard run and Bruzda’s point-after.
Laurel Highlands rallied from a 14-0 deficit on Johnny Duke’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and his 19-yard touchdown pass to Black in the third quarter.
Heinle completed 12-of-21 passes for 187 yards for the Cavaliers (1-2).
As for Black’s football future, Kolesar isn’t concerned about that at this stage.
“Antwan’s health is first and foremost the No. 1 priority,” Kolesar said. “We’re going to listen to the doctors and the medical experts to make sure he’s taken care of before we even think about football again.”
