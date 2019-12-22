One year after leading Monessen to a conference championship, Mikey Blainefield is stepping down as the Greyhounds’ football head coach.
Blainefield recently handed in his letter of resignation after guiding the program for three years.
Despite the success of last season — Monessen went 7-3 overall, 6-1 in tying for the Tri-County South title and lost a close, 18-14 battle with Jeannette in the WPIAL playoffs — the Greyhounds lost talented freshman Devin Whitlock, who transferred to Belle Vernon, and ended the 2019 season with just 13 players.
Even so, Blainefield managed to steer the Greyhounds to a 4-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in the Tri-County South, although Monessen missed the postseason.
Blainefield, a 2004 graduate and former star for the Greyhounds who played on three conference championship teams, had an overall record in three years of 14-17 with two playoff berths.
