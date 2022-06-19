German Township speedster Claude Parnell was a comet streaking across tracks and the gridiron in Fayette County in the 1950s.
The former Uhlans star is a forgotten gem shrouded by the mists of time.
“Claude Parnell was one of the best,” former Connellsville High School football and track star Jim Cunningham opined. “He was one of the greatest track stars the county ever produced.”
Parnell played football and ran track for German. He was part of Uhlan football squads that posted records of 6-4 in 1955 and 7-3 when he was a senior in 1956. He learned his ABCs in football on the German JV squad in 1954.
“He was a running back. He was very quick and very fast and that made him an outstanding back,” former German Township football teammate Ray Trincia stated. “He was a track star who played football. He had blinding speed.”
Parnell was a threat to score for Coach Lou Rozzi’s Uhlans anytime he touched the football from anywhere on the field.
“If the line got him a little daylight he was gone,” Trincia said. “Parnell was shifty and was hard to bring down.”
Parnell tallied nine touchdowns for German in 1955 when he was named to the Fayette County Class A All-Star squad.
During Parnell’s senior campaign at German in 1956 he scored 16 touchdowns for a total of 96 points, mostly on long runs. He tallied four touchdowns in a 53-20 victory over Dunbar Township, scoring on jaunts ranging from four yards to 48 yards.
Parnell also had a four-touchdown outburst in a 34-6 win over Bellmar. Parnell had a field day with three TD runs covering 29, 46 and 15 yards. His last touchdown was a 64-yard punt return. Parnell had a three-touchdown showing in a 27-21 loss to Redstone.
“He was a legitimate track star,” Trincia said. “When you looked at Parnell he always looked like he was going to sleep, but when he ran he flew.”
On the track was where Parnell’s star was the brightest.
In 1956 Parnell had a monster track season. In the Fayette County Track Meet he tied the meet record winning the 100-yard dash. He threatened the meet mark when he captured the 220, missing the record by one-tenth of a second. Parnell also ran a leg for the victorious German 880 relay team. Parnell had the third most individual points with 11 ½.
“The Fayette County meet was the ultimate track event of the year,” Cunningham said. “We had great runners and it was tough competition. There were greats from all the different schools in the county.
“Parnell was the top runner in Fayette County at that time.”
In the 1956 WPIAL Track Meet Parnell tied the WPIAL Class A record when he ran 9.9 in the 100 yard dash. He also captured the 220 yard dash. Parnell ran a leg for the German 880 relay team which tied for second place. Parnell had individual scoring honors for the meet.
Parnell had one of his greatest showings at the PIAA Track Meet in May of 1956. Parnell competed independently under the German Township banner. He was the only team member at the event and was the only double winner. Parnell won the gold medal in the 100 yard dash, running it with a mark of 10.2. He won gold in the 220 yard dash with a time of 22.4.
“I remember him and all the accolades,” Cunningham said. “What he did at the PIAA meet was amazing.”
“Without a doubt he was one of the greatest track stars to come out of Fayette County,” Trincia offered. “Adam Donnelly was the track coach then at German and he marveled at Parnell’s ability.”
Claude Parnell passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 1974, in the Uniontown Hospital at the age of 74.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.