Matt Sabatini didn’t fear his first season as head coach of Beth-Center’s baseball team would end when he heard Gov. Tom Wolf’s mid-March announcement that school’s were going to be temporarily shut down.
“At first I was probably like most people and just felt it would be two weeks and we would come back,” said Sabatini.
Then he talked to a few people in the know.
“I had some friends who worked in the medical field and they were telling me that this is probably going to get pretty bad and it’s going to extend farther than we think,” Sabatini said. “Once I heard that I thought we’re probably going to be done.”
That turned out to be the case as eventually Gov. Wolf cancelled the rest of the school year, and B-C co-athletic directors Denise Fundy and Frank Morgan had to inform the baseball, softball and track & field teams that their spring season was not to be.
Baseball
Sabatini, who was a four-year baseball player at La Roche College, was upbeat going into the Bulldogs’ season.
“I had good thoughts,” he said. “I had become a little bit familiar with the kids because I became a volunteer assistant late last season. I went into this season with pretty high hopes. We had a completely new staff and I wanted to try to get things rolling the way that I learned when I was in college.
“We were going to be in a tough conference with some higher-level pitching but we had a pretty good group of seniors this year and a good group of juniors.”
Beth-Center had a nice pipeline of younger players coming up as well.
“I was fortunate that we had 11 freshmen with some talent and several were going to get some playing time,” Sabatini pointed out. “I also have a good group behind them ready to come through the ranks.
“Even if we didn’t meet or exceed my expectations, this year would’ve been a good transition year for next year when we drop to Double-A. So I think the future is bright.”
Still, he feels for his senior class, most of whom were part of the Bulldogs’ 2019 playoff team.
“We had five seniors and a majority of them were going to see plenty of playing time this year,” Sabatini said. “We had two seniors who were returning starters, Andrew Bower and Dave Morris.
“Andrew would’ve played center field. He’s a good kid who worked hard in the offseason, a three-sport athlete who would’ve been a leader on the team. Dave was a returning starter who was a utility guy and was going to get significant playing time this year again.”
Other senior Bulldogs were Luke Hart, Nick Martin and Leonard Johns.
“Luke was probably going to get a starting job for the first time in the outfield, so I felt for him because he also worked hard in the offseason,” Sabatini said. “Nick was a first-year player who had good leadership and was going to get to play in the outfield as well. Leonard also would’ve gotten an opportunity to play a lot.
“I had reached out to them and told them that I can’t speak to any experience like this. I went to Beth-Center and I don’t know what I would’ve done if I wouldn’t have had my last year there, so it got to be tough on them.”
Sabatini stayed in touch with his team while there was still potential for the season to resume.
“I tried to communicate with them and would send them leadership stuff and articles,” he said. “Some kids were wanting to continue to work out so I would send them fielding videos or things like that.”
Although the season was eventually cancelled, Sabatini valued the time he did get to spend with his team.
“We were fortunate to get together and work with the kids for a few weeks,” he said. “At least I was able to lay the ground work for what’s to come in the next couple years.
“We didn’t get any game experience but I feel like the kids still got some benefit from it all, like how practices are going to be run and how we’re going to coach. So I think the underclassmen got a grasp on how things are going to run in the future.”
Softball
Gary Welsh was hoping his squad would take some big strides during his second year as the Lady Bulldogs’ softball coach following a two-win season.
“We had done some stuff in the offseason,” Welsh said. “I have several girls that played on travel teams. We were really trying to change the mindset and the culture around the program. Early on you could see that we were moving in that direction.”
Beth-Center had its first scrimmage washed out by rain but the second one was looming when the shutdown occurred.
“I 100 percent expected to be back,” said Welsh, who is also the Bulldogs wrestling coach. “Everything was cancelled that day and I had sent a message out to the team saying make sure you practice on your own or with a sibling if you can and I’ll see you all in a couple weeks.
“I never thought it would evolve into what it did. I don’t think any of us expected this to happen. It’s tough.”
Welsh had three seniors on his roster.
“Hannah Moore was a senior who was a returning starter in the infield,” Welsh said. “She was definitely one of my leaders, she was really coming along in that area. She had bought into what we were trying to develop.
“Last year the team was kind of feeling me out. This year in the offseason Hannah would contact me and keep me up to date about what’s going on with her and her teammates and was really stepping up into a leadership role. She had a tremendous mentality.”
Laura Esmond and Mackenzie Cacia were also seniors.
“Laura started a majority of games last year,” Welsh said. “She was going to be a first baseman and outfielder this year. Mackenzie hadn’t played since middle school but she was showing promise. She was getting better everyday.
“Our heart breaks for the seniors who won’t get a chance to step on the field for us again. I wish them the best.”
One of the Lady Bulldogs’ top returning players missed out on her junior year.
“Jennifer Zelenick would’ve been a three-year starter at shortstop, and is just a tremendous ballplayer,” Welsh said. “She’s a year-around ballplayer and a good lead-by-example type of kid who shows up everyday, ties up her cleats and goes to work. She’ll be back next year.”
Welsh said another underclassman, Sidney Tretinek, was set to be his starting pitcher.
Track & Field
Beth-Center’s track & field team included senior Sarah Hess, who had helped the Lady Bulldogs set a school record in the 3,200 relay.
“We had been training really hard prior to the season and we were all so excited to show everyone our hard work,” said Hess, who also earned multiple letters in basketball and volleyball at B-C. “Hearing the news that our season was not going to happen, we were all so devastated, especially the seniors.”
Hess not only missed the camaraderie with her teammates but with her opponents as well.
“I loved track meets,” she said. “I would go up and meet new people and talk to people from other schools and become friends with them.”
Hess never thought her last meet as a junior would be her final meet overall.
“I just wish I would’ve known that it was my last year so I could value the little and the big moments,” she said. “I am grateful that I did have the opportunity to compete last year, but I was definitely really excited for this year.”
Hess finished fifth in the 3,200 at the Section 6-AA Championship last year and fellow junior Mikayla Kanalis placed second in the javelin and third in the discus and shot put.
Excelling on the boys side as juniors at that section meet were Todd Fisher (third in the 400), Makiah Bayus (fourth in the 100 and sixth in the long jump), Max Malanosky (third in the long jump and triple jump), Nikko Segarra (second in the high jump and third in the 100 and 200), and Dalton White (third in the discus and shot put).
White also won the shot put at the Cal U Track Carnival.
Kanalis qualified for the the WPIAL championships last year in the javelin, where she placed 11th, but her shot at a return trip was denied by the pandemic.
Others who were juniors on B-C’s 2019 track team were Oliva Greco and Markie Lewis on the girls side, and Robert Kessler, Brandon Lincoski and Ryan Lynch on the boys side.
Hess sees the effects of the pandemic as a learning experience.
“I think the biggest lesson that we need to take from this is to never take anything for granted,” Hess said, “and treat every moment like it’s you last because in the blink of an eye everything can change.”
