Braylan Lovelace broke the WPIAL Class A first round playoff game open Friday night with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead Leechburg to a 28-7 victory over visiting California.
The Trojans end the season with an overall record of 6-3. Leechburg (9-2) advances to play second-seeded Cornell. Cornell (8-2) shut out Monessen, 33-0.
Lovelace scored on runs of 2 and 56 yards in the fourth quarter, and finished with 160 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Lovelace opened the scoring on a 1-yard run in the first quarter.
Jake Schuffert hit a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter to increase the Blue Devils' lead to 11-0.
The Trojans rallied back on Damani Stafford's 6-yard touchdown run and Corey Frick's extra-point, but Schuffert hit a 30-yard field goal to give Leechburg a 14-7 halftime lead.
WPIAL Class A Playoffs
First Round
California 0-7-0-0 -- 7
Leechburg 8-6-0-14 -- 28
First Quarter
L: Braylan Lovelace 1 run (two-point conversion)
Second Quarter
L: Jake Schuffert 36 FG
Cal: Damani Stafford 6 run (Corey Frick kick)
L: Jake Schuffert 30 FG
Fourth Quarter
L: Braylan Lovelace 2 run (Jake Schuffert kick)
L: Braylan Lovelace 56 run (Jake Schuffert kick)
Records: California (6-3), Leechburg (9-2).
