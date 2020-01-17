Ashleigh Connor scored 30 points to help lead Mount Lebanon to a 62-44 victory over Connellsville in Section 2-AAAAAA play on Thursday at Connellsville Area High School.
The Lady Blue Devils (7-1, 12-2) had a 14-7 lead after the first quarter, and after a 20-16 edge in the second, had a 34-23 halftime advantage. The Lady Falcons (1-7, 4-10) played the visitors even (13-13) in the third quarter, but Mount Lebanon had a 15-8 edge in the fourth.
Connellsville’s Heather Ansell scored 21 points, and teammate Baileigh Bishop added 14.
