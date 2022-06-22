REPUBLIC -- M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra might want to move his squad's home field to Redstone Park after the power show the first-year team displayed Tuesday night.
M&R Transit belted four home runs, including Kaleb Scott's grand slam, to power to a 20-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory in five innings against Mitch's Bail Bonds.
"The kids are getting better every day," said M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra.
M&R Transit (6-0) raced out a 6-0 lead in the first against against starter Nick Groover. The only hit of the inning was Scott's long, bases-loaded home run over the left-center field fence.
"Nick Groover gets the first two guys out (in the top of the first inning). That team knows how to hit the ball. They definitely barreled up the ball," said Mitch's Bail Bonds player-manager Anthony Dellapenna, whose team slips to 3-4.
Scott celebrated his birthday with two hits and five RBI.
Nate Zimcosky hit home runs in back-to-back at-bats. He belted a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the fifth inning.
Andino Vecchiollo followed Zimcosky's blast a couple batters later with a two-run shot over the right-center field fence.
While M&R Transit collected 13 hits off three Mitch's Bail Bonds pitchers, the defense helped the visitors' offense with five errors.
"All those dropped balls hurt their pitcher," said Buddy Marra.
The visitors led 12-0 after the second inning and 15-0 after four innings. M&R Transit capped the scoring with five runs in the top of the fifth inning.
"You have to keep playing," said Buddy Marra, adding to do so without rubbing it in to the other team.
Dellapenna agreed, saying, "You still have to play the game, not lose focus and try to get through.
"It's one of those games. The next time we're on the field (Friday at Cumberland) we won't remember it happened."
M&R Transit's Chad Petrush walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs. Vecchiolla had a pair of hits, was safe on two errors and scored four runs.
Garrett Myers had a pair of singles, walked twice and scored three runs. Santino Marra had a pair of singles and scored two runs.
Justin Brestensky kept the Mitch's Bail Bonds hitters at bay, allowing only two hits over five innings. He walked three, hit one batter and struck out eight, and the defense committed one error.
"We rarely have an error. We play solid defense," said Buddy Marra.
Buddy Marra expects performances like Brestensky's to follow as the season moves along.
"I think (our pitching) is going to be stronger, and we don't even have Zach (Uhazie) right now. We haven't used Willie (Palmer) in the past 10 days," said Buddy Marra, adding, "And, Andino should be cleared to pitch.
"We'll have trouble finding enough games to pitch for these guys."
M&R Transit travels to Mill Run on Thursday.
