Beth-Center and Southmoreland both won seven matches apiece, but the Bulldogs had more bonus points in a 38-33 non-section victory on Thursday at Southmoreland High School.
Beth-Center (2-0, 5-3) won four bouts by fall, as Trevor Pettit (152), Alex Lange (170), Davis Stepp (106) and Joey Holmes (120) recorded falls, and the Bulldogs’ Kyle McCollum won by technical fall, 15-0, at 126.
Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish edged Andrew Johnson, 8-6, at 132, and Tyler Fisher picked up a forfeit at 138.
The Scotties’ Anthony Govern (182), Brandon Peterson (195) and Charles Tedrick (285) picked up falls, and teammates Nicholas Yeskey (145), Josh Thoma (160) and Kullen McCoy (220) won by decision.
Yeskey earned a 3-0 decision over Todd Fisher and Thoma topped Chase Lacey, 8-5. McCoy blanked Joshua Deems, 4-0.
Southmoreland’s Tristan Ice won by forfeit at 113. The Scotties fell to 5-3. They are 1-1 in section play.
