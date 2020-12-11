Times are a changing for the Monessen boys basketball team.
The Greyhounds moved up to Class AA from A and gone are the days when they would show up with a roster full of athletes who would intimidate, and then dominate, most opponents.
Regardless, third-year coach Dan Bosnic is ready for the challenge and said things will be a work in progress.
“We expect to improve through the season,” said Bosnic. “Hopefully, our older players will continue to work hard and be good leaders.
“We also hope that our young players will be ready to play a role immediately for our varsity team.”
Monessen returns one starter in senior guard Chas Mrlack and Bosnic mentioned five other players who are currently competing for the other four starting spots.
The quintet consists of senior guards Angelo Mauro and James Thomas, senior forward Mechi Cook, junior guard Kiante Robinson and junior forward Kody Kuhns.
Other players who Bosnic said are working hard to earn playing time are senior forward Che Hill, junior guard Jack Sacco, sophomore guards Dante DeFelices and Sammy Valle, sophomore forward Jaisean Blackman, as well as a trio of freshmen, guard Jamar Bethea and forwards Lorenzo Gardner and Leonaj Thomas.
Bosnic is hopeful for the talented, but unpolished, sophomore and freshman classes.
“They are a good group of young players,” he said. “They are new to the team, but we believe they can have an impact.”
What will be the main keys for the Greyhounds to have a solid season?
“We have to be really good defensively, get leadership from our older players and get quality varsity minutes out of our younger players,” said Bosnic.
The Greyhounds will play in Section 4-AA along with Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Frazier and Jefferson-Morgan.
“The goals and expectations are always high for Monessen and even though we have moved up to Double-A, we hope to be competitive,” Bosnic said. “It is a new section for us so we will find out soon how we compare.”
Monessen opens the season Dec. 12 when it hosts Brownsville.
