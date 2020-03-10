PITTSBURGH -- Ringgold's Nathan Boulanger gathered a loose puck at center ice in the first minute of overtime and the sophomore had 90 feet of unobstructed ice as he bore down on Elizabeth Forward goalie Billy Siemon.
The winger picked his spot over Siemon's right shoulder to give Ringgold a hard-fought 6-5 victory Monday night over feisty rival Elizabeth Forward in the PIHL Class B Division semifinals at RMU Island Sports Center.
The Rams (19-0-0-1) return to the title game after winning the D2 crown last year. Ringgold plays South Division rival Carrick in the title game at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 17, at 8:30 p.m.
Carrick (17-1-0-2) also needed overtime, defeating Neshannock, 5-4. The Raiders handed the Rams their lone defeat of the season, a 3-2 overtime loss in the regular season finale.
Boulanger scored the final three goals for the Rams, but it was his hat trick goal that sent the Ringgold faithful into a frenzy just 55 seconds into the overtime period.
Boulanger was confident and had no indecision as he skated alone on Siemon after controlling a loose puck at center ice after a couple of Warriors were unable to control the loose puck.
"As soon as I picked up the puck, I knew I was scoring. I put it up top left," explained Boulanger.
Describing the goal was a lot easier for Boulanger than explaining his emotions after scoring the winning goal.
"It's unreal. I'm at a loss for words," said Boulanger.
"It was a great game. I didn't expect overtime," said Ringgold coach Rick Kalinowski. "It's tough to play a team three times in a season. You don't know what's going to happen."
"It was a tough game. If you asked people in the hockey world who would win, 90 percent would've said a blowout. This would've been the biggest upset in all of high school hockey," said Elizabeth Forward coach John Zeiler. "We were relaxed. That's the way it goes, one bounce."
Boulanger tied the game at 5-5 at 3:21 of the third period after controlling a pass off the boards from Zach Kalinowski. He skated in from Siemon's right and expertly placed a shot over the goalie's left shoulder.
Ringgold controlled the action through most of the first period, peppering Siemon with 17 shots. Three of those shots found their way behind the Elizabeth Forward netminder.
The Warriors had killed off a penalty when the Rams' Evan Eberlein slipped the puck by Siemon just one second after the penalty kill. Boulanger and Nathan Todd assisted on the opening goal.
Hunter Hodgson set up the next two Ringgold goals, both by Justin Day. The first goal was short-handed at 10:09 and the second was a power play goal at 13:04.
Day's second goal set off a string of power play tallies with the Warriors moving into a 5-3 lead over the 9½ minutes, all on man-advantage goals.
The Rams' Hunter Suarez was off the ice on an unsportsmanlike conduct minor and Elizabeth Forward made the most of the opportunity when Matt Karpuszka found a soft spot down the slot to pound a shot past goalie Jerry Mease.
Ringgold has shown the tendency to lose focus throughout the season, and that lack of concentration helped Elizabeth Forward take the lead in the second period.
The Warriors' Michael Vasko and Eberlein got tangled up late in the first period for coincidental roughing minors at 16:14. Eberlein then added a high-sticking major and a game misconduct. The game misconduct means he will be unavailable for the title game.
"That was the turning point for them. If we don't take the penalty, it's a shutout," said Rick Kalinowski.
The Warriors scored two goals in the second period during the major penalty. Karpuszka scored his second goal of the game at 1:49 and Tayte Donovan beat Mease at 4:06 to the game at 3-all.
The Rams again found their way to the penalty box at 4:42 and Elizabeth Forward cashed in twice on a 5-on-3 advantage.
Jake Provident scored both goals. The first at 5:12 and the second at 6:20 to rally the Warriors into a 5-3 lead.
"I have to give it to (Elizabeth Forward coach) John Zeiler. He had his team ready to play," praised Rick Kalinowski. "(The 5-on-3) was a big momentum swing. Everyone was playing scared.
"Our momentum shifted down (after the penalties). They were tight. They feed off me. I just told them to calm down and to play their game."
Zeiler said one of the reasons the Warriors were in position to win was staying out of the penalty box.
"That was the key to this game, no penalties," said Zeiler.
Boulanger started to turn the tide when he scored his first goal of the game on a power play at 11:59 of the second period to cut the Rams' deficit to 5-4 entering the third period.
Siemon kept the Warriors close with 37 saves.
"Billy came up big. He made some big saves," said Zeiler.
Mease turned aside 16 shots.
Now, the Rams have the opportunity to avenge the lone blemish on their record when they play Carrick, the second-place team behind Ringgold.
"No matter who we play, it will be a good game," said Rick Kalinowski.
The Warriors advanced to the semifinals a season after taking a hiatus from the PIHL.
"I'm proud of our seniors. I'll miss them next year. They were true leaders," praised Zeiler. "(The team) was nervous for the season. They started believing in the younger kids and Billy (Siemon), and it trickled down.
"We have heart and keep coming. I'm proud of the boys."
Carrick 5, Neshannock 4, OT -- Jacob Fetzer scored an unassisted goal 2:34 into overtime to lift the Raiders into the PIHL Class B title game.
Neshannock led 3-0 on two goals from Hunter Deal and one from Santino Multari, but Carrick fought back in the second period on goals from Tyson Feldman and Mikey Farkal.
Rice gave the Lancers (16-3-0-0) a 4-2 lead midway through the third period. Goals by Fetzer and Ian Norkevicus in the final six minutes forced overtime.
