REPUBLIC -- The site was different but the result was nearly identical.
Uniontown marched into Redstone Field against an injury-ravaged Brownsville squad and took care of business for the second time in their two meetings this season, rolling to a 49-0 victory on Friday night.
The Red Raiders won the first clash between the two, 40-7, at Bill Power Stadium on Sept. 2.
Maurice Jackson rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries and Tavian Richardson threw for a pair of scores and also ran for a TD to help Uniontown snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 3-4.
The Red Raiders dominated play up front on both sides of the ball.
"The D-line did a pretty good job penetrating and reading the option they were trying to run," Uniontown coach Keith Jeffries said. "The kids did a good job getting to the places they were supposed to be ... understanding what we want to do scheme-wise. They ran a different offense than they did the first time because they've got some kids banged up."
Jeffries was pleased with his offensive line also.
"We got them situated about running their feet and locking up on people and blocking," Jeffries said.
Brownsville had six starters out due to injury, including two linemen.
"I think the guys we usually run out there on the offensive line are capable," Falcons coach Skooter Roebuck said. "Our right side I think is pretty solid but the rest we're hurting. The kids we had on there tonight, that's it. That's who we've got.
"Our left tackle is a freshman who never played a down of varsity football before. Our left guard is a senior but this is his first year out. So you've got kids out there who don't have a lot of experience and when you play Uniontown they run that 3-3 stack, they're blitzing somebody every down. To pick that up ... we're just not on that level right now. But they're trying their best."
Uniontown took advantage of six Brownsville turnovers although the Red Raiders fumbled the ball on their first possession with Philip Sahady alertly jumping on the loose ball for the Falcons at their own 37.
Three plays later it was Uniontown's defense that put up the first score of the game as Devin George intercepted a pass by Jaiden Praster and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown with 3:55 left in the first quarter.
Grant Barcheck, who was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra-point kicks, booted the ball through the uprights to make it 7-0.
"He did a great job tonight," Jeffries said of his kicker, also commending him for his deep kickoffs.
Uniontown's defense forced a three-and-out but Rylan Johnson's 44-yard punt pushed the visitors back to their own 36. The Red Raiders covered that in three plays, including runs of 19 yards and 35 yards for a touchdown by Jackson to make it 14-0 with 13 seconds left in the quarter.
Uniontown took advantage of outstanding field position in the second quarter and scored on touchdown drives of 34, 17 and 9 yards.
The first of those scores came on a 16-yard run by Braxton Swaney following an 18-yard run by Jackson to make it 21-0.
Swaney recovered a Brownsville fumble at the Falcon 17 and three plays later Jackson burst into the end zone from 5 yards out for a 28-0 advantage.
A high snap out of punt formation by Brownsville gave Uniontown the ball at the Falcons 9 with 3:13 remaining in the half and Richardson completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Notorious Grooms two plays later to put the Red Raiders up 35-0 at halftime. That put the mercy rule in effect for the second half.
Brownsville's offensive woes were also due to inexperience at quarterback.
"(Praster) never quarterbacked before," Roebuck pointed out. "I've got four quarterbacks on the roster. All of them are hurt. So we were wildcat all night with kids that are just backs, none of them are true quarterbacks."
The Red Raiders made it 42-0 on the first play from scrimmage in the second half when Richardson tossed a short pass to Tyler Hawk who took off down the right sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.
Richardson capped the scoring with a 42-yard touchdown run down the left sideline with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter.
The game was marred by a scuffle in the final minute that resulted in two ejections, one for each team.
Uniontown out-gained Brownsville, 252 to 17. Richardson followed Jackson with 44 yards rushing on three carries. Grooms gained 20 yards on one attempt and Swaney also had 20 yards on two carries.
"Maurice ran the ball well. He played hard tonight," Jeffries said. "I thought Braxton ran the ball well too."
Robert Branch led the Falcons with 17 yards on 13 carries.
Jeffries was appreciative of Brownsville's effort.
"The fact is they're still playing," Jeffries said. "They stepped in and played, they went hard and their kids didn't back down from anything. Hopefully they get things rolling here and get the program built back up."
The Falcons will likely get two of their best players back for next week's home game against Meyersdale, according to Roebuck.
"Harlan Davis is close with rehabbing a knee," Roebuck said. "I think Hunter Pelehac is close. We'll just work with what we've got. The kids are trying."
