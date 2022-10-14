Laurel Highlands has another important Class 4A Big Seven Conference football game tonight at Trinity after upending Thomas Jefferson two weeks ago.
Mustangs star Rodney Gallagher took a moment, however, to look ahead to a game in January after the win over the Jaguars with a bye week looming.
Gallagher has been selected to play in the prestigious All-American Bowl on Jan. 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game features 100 of the top high school senior football players in the country.
“It’s big-time,” said Gallagher, a West Virginia recruit who has amassed 1,056 total yards and accounted for 15 touchdowns so far this season for Laurel Highlands.
“I always dreamed of being an All-American. I’m very excited for this opportunity.”
Gallagher’s work ethic is well known but he also commended his Mustang teammates for helping him earn the honor.
“I put in a lot of work to be an All-American and I’m just blessed to have been chosen,” said Gallagher, who is LH’s starting quarterback but is projected as a wide receiver for the Mountaineers. “I also want to show my support to all these guys who did a great job to help me get there.”
Gallagher will leave for San Antonio on Jan. 2 and said he may miss two games during the boys basketball season to participate.
Many future college stars-turned-NFL players have played in the All-American Bowl, including Trevor Lawrence, Derrick Henry, Jalen Ramsey, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow and Bryce Young.
“It’s going to be great,” Gallagher said. “I’ll get to meet and make a lot of new friends, hopefully guys I’ll see in the future in college and the NFL.”
Gallagher’s fans don’t have to make the long trip to see him play in the game.
“It’s nationally televised on NBC,” Gallagher pointed out.
As for the current football season under head coach Rich Kolesar, Gallagher didn’t want to see his team let up after LH’s first ever win over TJ in their 29th meeting.
“We’ve got to continue to work,” Gallagher said. “There’s still things we can improve on.”
A two-way starter, Gallagher also plays a key role in the Mustangs’ defense which has steadily improved as the season has gone one.
“Our defense has been getting better and better every week,” Gallagher said. “That’s because of our work in practice and Coach Kolesar and Coach (Chris) Edenfield and Coach (Carl) Susko and all those guys putting in the time and doing a great job preparing us.”
Laurel Highlands (2-1, 4-2) will need another strong effort against Trinity (1-3, 2-5) which desperately needs a win to stay in playoff contention.
If recent history is any indication, the game will be tightly contested. The last three meetings between the two have been decided by a total of nine points.
The Hillers edged the Mustangs 28-25 in 2019 with LH taking the last two games, 34-33 in 2020 and 39-34 last year.
All 22 area teams are in action with 7 p.m. kickoffs tonight.
In other Big Seven games, Connellsville (1-2, 2-5) hosts Latrobe (2-2, 4-3) and Thomas Jefferson (2-1, 4-3) is at Ringgold (0-3, 0-7).
In an interesting nickname occurrence, all three local independent teams will be involved with games inundated with “Raiders.”
Albert Gallatin (2-4) takes on the Weir Red Raiders (4-3) in West Virginia, Brownsville (0-6) hosts the Meyersdale Red Raiders (1-5) at Redstone Field and the Uniontown Red Raiders (3-4) host the Waynesburg Central Raiders (0-7) at Bill Power Stadium.
Mapletown and Elizabeth Forward still remain as the area’s only undefeated teams.
The Maples (4-0, 7-0), who now have sole possession of first place in the Class 1A Tri-County South Conference after Monessen’s loss at Carmichaels last week, look too maintain their grip on the top spot when they host Bentworth (0-4, 2-5).
Carmichaels (3-1, 5-2), now tied with the Greyhounds for second place, goes to California (2-2, 5-2), which is tied for fourth with Jefferson-Morgan, in a key Tri-County South clash.
In other TCS games, the Rockets (2-2, 4-3) are at Monessen (3-1. 4-3) and Beth-Center (1-3, 2-5) travels to West Greene (1-3, 1-6).
The Warriors (2-0, 7-0), who are tied with Belle Vernon for first place in the Class 3A Interstate Conference, host South Allegheny (0-2, 1-6).
In two other important Interstate games, the Leopards (2-0, 4-2) host Mount Pleasant (1-1, 4-3) and Southmoreland (1-1, 3-4) hosts Greensburg Salem (0-2, 3-4).
In the Class 2A Allegheny Conference, Apollo-Ridge (1-3, 3-4) is at Yough (1-3, 2-5).
In the Class 2A Century Conference, Charleroi (0-3, 1-5) goes to Washington (2-1, 5-2).
In the Class 1A Eastern Conference one team will notch its first win of the season as Frazier (0-4, 0-7) is at Springdale (0-3, 0-7).
