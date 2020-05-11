Nine members of Uniontown High School’s 1951 undefeated football team went on to play college football. One of those players was Red Raiders outstanding center Gerry Boyd who played at Eastern Kentucky.
Boyd was part of some outstanding Red Raider football squads.
In Boyd’s sophomore season in 1949, the Red Raiders posted a record of 7-3. In 1950, Uniontown went 9-1. The lone loss was a 20-7 to Latrobe in the final game of the season in front of 7,000 fans at Latrobe.
The Red Raiders bounced back in Boyd’s senior campaign in 1951 to post the first undefeated season in school history at 10-0. They avenged the Latrobe loss in 1951, swamping the Wildcats 46-0. Uniontown didn’t win the WPIAL title because of the Gardener points system. Farrell and Munhall beat the Red Raiders out by a few points. Uniontown garnered 127 Gardner points. Uniontown notched three consecutive Fayette County Class AA titles.
“I had forgotten about the Gardner points,” Boyd said. “It was disappointing, that was a long time ago. Good memories though.”
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Boyd remembers some of the great talent that Uniontown had on those teams.
“Moose Machinsky went to Ohio State,” Boyd recalled. “He was a horse. He was about 245 pounds I guess. We had solid backs in Ed Santoro, Ronnie Manning, Frankie Henderson and Gene Farnella. A good end in Billy Hunt.”
Boyd has fond memories of his old Uniontown football mentor Bill Power.
“Coach Power molded us into a football power and he had great assistant coaches,” Boyd said. “Max Zane was the line coach and John Kruper was our ends coach and coached the punter. We had great coaching.
“Coach Power was right on top of the game. He was a very fair man and looked out for his players.”
Boyd garnered honorable mention All-Fayette County as a junior in 1950 and was first team All-Fayette County as a senior in 1951.
“Those were nice honors,” Boyd said. “Really fond memories. It meant a lot because we had some really good football players in Fayette County. Connellsville, Brownsville and German, all those schools were pretty competitive and had talent.”
Boyd played in the Fayette County East-West All-Star football game for the victorious West squad, which defeated the East 7-6.
Wrestling was another sport that Boyd excelled at. He was a solid contributor on the Uniontown wrestling team.
“I loved wrestling,” Boyd said. “We had competitive teams in wrestling. I wrestled at 165 pounds. Max Zane was the wrestling coach.”
When Boyd graduated from Uniontown in 1952 he sifted through some college offers and he and teammate Billy Hunt decided to attend Eastern Kentucky. He was part of some very competitive teams for the Colonels. In 1953 under coach Tom Samuels, EKU went 8-2. In 1954 under coach Glenn Presnell, they finished 8-1-1 and captured the Ohio Valley Conference title, then lost to Omaha in the Tangerine Bowl, 7-6. The Colonels posted a 5-4-1 mark in 1955 and went 4-5 in 1956.
“Glenn Presnell was a great coach,” Boyd opined. “He was a very smart coach, he knew the game and knew how to coach it. 1954 was a great year for us. We had some very good talent, including a tackle from South Union named Bob Tishue.
“Going to Eastern Kentucky was a good decision. I had no dreams about going to college. I thought I was going to go to work in the steel mill. If it hadn’t been for football I would not have gone to school. My parents couldn’t afford it. I got some offers and went to Eastern Kentucky and it was the best decision I made at the time.”
When Boyd graduated for EKU he got into teaching and coaching at Madison-Model High School in Richmond, Kentucky where he was an assistant football coach for Roy Kidd, an old college teammate who went on to a Hall of Fame coaching career at Eastern Kentucky.
Boyd then went to Danville High School where he taught and became an assistant principal and was an assistant football coach and started the wrestling program. Boyd then accepted a job in Danville, Kentucky at Sellers Engineering until his retirement in the early 1990s.
Boyd, 86, resides in Danville with his second wife Jane. They have been married for 26 years.
“I’m really blessed to be here in Danville,” Boyd said. “I’m blessed to have the wife that I’ve got. It’s been a good life.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
