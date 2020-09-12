YORK RUN -- Albert Gallatin coach Drew Dindl didn't hold back when asked what his team's dominating 32-0 win over visiting Laurel Highlands meant to his football program.
"It's huge," Dindl said after Friday night's game at AG. "A big win over a big rival. It's my biggest win in my three years here.
"I'm so proud of the kids and the coaches. I can't be happy enough for all these guys. What a team win."
The Colonials are in their second season of playing an independent schedule as they try to build their program up with hopes of someday rejoining the WPIAL. Albert Gallatin was 5-3 last year, the first winning record in the program's post-consolidation history, and is off to a rousing start to its 2020 season.
Shawn Loring bulled his way to 110 yards and two touchdowns along with a pair of two-point conversions on 18 carries as the Colonials controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
Both teams came in with question marks in the trenches, but it was AG which got early positive results.
"I've been challenging them since November," Dindl said. "We lost three starters last year to graduation and another one had knee surgery so we basically have four new starters up front.
"It was going to be up to them if we were going to succeed or not, and they stepped up to the plate tonight. They did a tremendous job."
Mustangs coach Rich Kolesar, on the other hand, sees much work to be done with his line play.
"We got beat up front all night," said the second-year coach. "On both sides of the ball, between our nine starting linemen, we've got one guy that had played varsity football, and it showed tonight."
Kolesar tipped his hat to the Colonials.
"They played really good," Kolesar said. "They're a well coached team. They ran the ball really well. And we did not play well."
The Colonials made an immediate statement, taking the opening kickoff and grinding out a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown drive capped by Loring's 4-yard run. Loring also ran in the two-point try for an 8-0 lead.
Albert Gallatin's defense set the tone early also, stopping the Mustangs on a fourth and 1 from their own 31 by forcing an incomplete pass from Rodney Gallagher.
Loring blasted his way for runs of seven, 10 and 10 yards down to the LH 4 and Bruno Fabrycki fought his way into the end zone from there with 58 seconds left in the first quarter. Loring again plowed in for the two-point conversion to put the Colonials ahead 16-0.
The Mustangs' second possession was derailed when Dylan Shea chased down and sacked Gallagher for a 16-yard loss on third and 10, forcing a punt from the LH 6.
Albert Gallatin took over at the Mustang 41 and made it three consecutive touchdown drives with Loring barging into the end zone on the sixth play from 10 yards out with 7:03 left in the half.
"Shawn, being about 250 pounds, I'm expecting that out of him," Dindl said of his bruising junior. "He went above and beyond tonight. He was very impressive. He's not just a big body, he's an athletic body, too.
"He loves contact. That's the wrestler in him, he wants to run at you. He really filled those shoes for what I was looking for at that B-back position."
Quarterback Tristan Robinson ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 24-0.
The Mustangs finally mounted a threat on their next possession, sparked by a 28-yard completion by Gallagher to Christian Burchick, but two plays later the Colonials' Tylar Frezzell recovered a fumble at the AG 16.
Albert Gallatin all but put the game away early in the third quarter when it forced Laurel Highlands into a three-and-out, and then drove 68 yards to its final touchdown with Antonio Efford scoring on a 4-yard run.
Key plays in the march were a 13-yard run by Loring, a 19-yard completion by Robinson to Shea on third and 11, and a 17-yard run by Robinson.
Dindl complimented his quarterback.
"Tristan, with three years of playing time, the guy just keeps getting better and better," Dindl said. "He's just perfect at running our triple-option."
The Colonials' defense drew praise from Dindl also as it contained Gallagher, the talented multi-threat sophomore who has already received several NCAA Division-1 football offers, all night long.
Gallagher, who split quarterback duties with Joe Chambers and also played wide receiver, was held to 10 rushing yards on six carries and completed four of five passes for 40 yards. He also made three receptions for 39 yards.
"Coach (Jeff) Rush is a tremendous defensive mind and he had a great game plan for these guys," Dindl said. "They were able to box Rodney in and everybody got to the football just like we talked about all week. They did a good job."
The Colonials out-gained LH 252 to 133. Fabrycki ran 10 times for 60 yards and Robinson had 34 yards on four carries.
Laurel Highlands' leading rusher was Angelo Gatti with 16 yards on four attempts. Chambers completed four of 12 passes for 50 yards and one interception by Fabrycki in the end zone to squelch a third-quarter threat. Burchick caught two passes for 34 yards and Matt Lucas added two receptions for 13 yards.
"We had a lot of guys with their first taste of varsity," Kolesar pointed out. "Experience means a lot, especially in a season like this with COVID and all the restrictions and limits to what you can do. Our lack of experience was obvious at times."
The Mustangs' biggest play came in the fourth quarter when Burchick recovered an AG fumble and returned it 38 yards.
Laurel Highlands opens Big Eight Conference play next week at home against Ringgold.
"We'll get back to it Saturday morning and try to regroup," said Kolesar. "I told our players after the game, it's Sept. 11, you never know if tomorrow's going to come. We've got to start playing like that and we've got to start practicing like that."
Dindl's only regret was that there weren't more people in the stands to witness his squad's victory. Some parents were allowed to attend the game as social distancing was being practiced and masks were worn all around.
"It was definitely a different environment from last year," Dindl said, noting his team's large following in 2019. "But our technology department put the game on our YouTube channel and I had about 900 text messages from people who said they were watching the game. You know they're there supporting us, you just couldn't hear them at the game.
"It was a big win for the community tonight."
NOTES: The game included a pregame ceremony with the flag being lowered to half mast for the national anthem in honor of those who died during the Sept. 11 attacks 19 years ago.
