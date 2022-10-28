PERRYOPOLIS -- Mapletown's girls volleyball team is making a habit of breaking new ground.
Last year the Lady Maples won their first ever section championship. While they came up short of repeating this year, they made history again in Thursday night's WPIAL Class A quarterfinal match against Greensburg Central Catholic.
Mapletown rallied after dropping the opening game to defeat the third-seeded Lady Centurions, 3-1, and reach the WPIAL semifinals for the first time.
"This is Mapletown history," Lady Maples coach Christy Menear said. "It's awesome."
Game scores were 22-25, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-13.
Krista Wilson rang up 30 kills, 12 digs and three aces, and Ella Menear totaled 16 kills and 18 digs to help sixth-seeded Mapletown advance to Tuesday's semifinals against No. 2 Frazier. The site and time are to be determined.
It will be the third meeting between the two. The undefeated Lady Commodores (20-0) were the Section 2-A champions and handed the second-place Lady Maples (18-2) their only two losses on the season.
Mapletown was in a similar position a year ago when it met section foe California in the quarterfinals, a team it had swept in two regular-season meetings. The seventh-seeded Lady Trojans, however, pulled out a 3-1 victory over the second-seeded Lady Maples.
"Last year's game still haunts me and the girls that played," Christy Menear said. "That was the topic of this week that it's time for us to go in and take the higher seed down."
Mapletown had its mettle tested greatly after the opening game against GCC.
The Lady Maples, riding the hot serving of Ella Menear, scored the first seven points and rolled to an early 10-1 lead. The Lady Centurions (11-3) came roaring back with a 12-2 run to go up 13-12. The teams went back and forth from there and just when it seemed Mapletown regained control with a 22-20 lead, GCC scored the next five points to snatch the game away.
While such a stunning turn of events may have deflated most teams, the Lady Maples regrouped and took the next three games.
"We've spent a lot of time over the last several years working on mental toughness and not letting those things effect our play," Christy Menear said. "We keep pushing, and they clearly showed mental toughness tonight. There were several times throughout the match after that we would have that cushion and then they would inch back little by little and, again, we kept our composure."
"The coaches jam that in our heads that volleyball is a game of mistakes and you have to overcome that," said Ella Menear, the coach's daughter. "We really dug deep and regained our team chemistry and took off from there."
Wilson, a senior, felt that being a close-knit team helps in times of adversity.
"I've played with these two seniors, Riley (Pekar) and Ella, for six years and we really have a close bond, and even with these underclassmen that we have, I play other sports with them, so I'm really close to them as well," Wilson said. "I think that helps us in tough times, being like a family."
Pekar contributed 17 digs and two aces to the victory.
The Lady Maples dropped the first point of the second game but never trailed again with Ella Menear's emphatic kill wrapping up the seven-point win to even the match at 1-1.
Mapletown never trailed in the third set but had to hold on at the end. The Lady Maples built an 18-9 advantage and held a 24-19 lead when GCC scored the next four points to cut the gap to one. Again it was Ella Menear delivering the winning point with a perfectly placed tip over the Lady Centurions' front line.
Menear and Wilson used an effective array of shots, varying placement and speed, to keep Greensburg Central Catholic on its heels most of the match.
"Both Ella and Krista were able to mix it up between putting the ball down and tipping and placing, and it worked pretty well for them tonight," Christy Menear said. "They're both very, very coachable, they do listen and they talk to each other on the floor."
"I have Ella right in my ear telling me where to put the ball and vice versa," Wilson said. "And when Bailey (Rafferty) sets as good as she does, we can do whatever we want to with the ball."
Rafferty, a sophomore, amassed 44 assists on the night as well as nine digs.
The Lady Centurions won the first point of the fourth game but Mapletown completely dominated after that. Up 21-13, Rafferty served out the match for the Lady Maples with a block solo point by freshman Miranda Fox ending it.
"It's such an adrenalin rush," Wilson said of reaching the final four. "I'm on cloud nine right now."
