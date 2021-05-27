MARS — Laurel showed why it is the second-seeded team in the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs by pounding out 18 hits for a 14-4 victory over Frazier in Wednesday’s semifinal game at Mars Athletic Complex.
“The bottom line is we’re no match for that team. They are proverbially bigger, stronger and faster,” said Frazier coach Don Hartman. “And, it’s scary, they’re young like us.”
Laurel (17-1) advances to the Class AA title game next week against either Ligonier Valley or Shenango. That game, which followed the Laurel-Frazier game, was suspended in the top of the third inning with Shenango leading 3-0. The game will be completed Thursday.
Frazier (16-4) plays the loser of the semifinal in the consolation final on June 1 at a site and time to be determined. Four teams go to the state playoffs so the game is for seeding.
The Lady Commodores grabbed the early lead with an unearned run in the top of the first inning.
Jensyn Hartman opened the game with a walk and moved to second on a passed ball. Victoria Washinski’s single moved Hartman to third base and the Frazier catcher scored on a wild pitch.
Rylee Evans walked to give Frazier two runners on base, but Autumn Boyd bore down and ended the threat with a pair of strikeouts.
The Lady Spartans responded in the bottom of the inning by sending 12 batters to the plate. Laurel pieced together seven hits and an error to plate seven runs.
The Lady Commodores chipped away at the deficit with a single run in the third inning on Rylee Evans’ sacrifice fly and two runs in the fifth inning on Evans’ RBI single and an outfield error.
“On another note, we were down 7-1 and battled back. They put themselves back in the game,” praised Don Hartman.
Palmer settled down after the rough first inning and retired 13 of the next 15 batters she faced before Laurel tagged the right-hander with a run after two outs in the fifth inning.
Palmer struck out the first two batters of the fifth inning before Eva Kuth hit a sharp single to right field. Bekah Valenti singled, and Kaylee Withrow followed with a single to bring home Kuth.
“I am thrilled the way Nicole worked the game. For Nicole, it was about getting better,” said Don Hartman.
With the anticipated rain nearing the field, Laurel invoked the mercy rule with six runs with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Among the six hits in the inning was Abbie Miles’ three-run home run.
“For a great team like them, they hit another gear,” said Don Hartman. “I wish them the best.”
Palmer struck out five and walked one, while Boyd struck out 13 and walked five.
Hartman turned his attention to next week’s consolation game, adding, “We have a consolation game to prepare for. We have to get back at it tomorrow, and win so we can go out as the third-place team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.