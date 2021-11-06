BEAVER -- One by one the Laurel Highlands football team knocked down barriers and chalked up goals during the 2021 season.
The Mustangs became the first team in program history to open 5-0, they qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2015 and they clinched their first winning record in 25 years.
Still looming large, though, was the team's postseason history which had zero playoff wins.
Rodney Gallagher, Tahji Hooper, Jayden Pratt along with the rest of their teammates and coach Rich Kolesar took a sledgehammer to that door on Friday night.
Laurel Highlands rallied from a 14-0 deficit and rode clutch plays by Gallagher, Pratt and Hooper on a late game-winning drive to a 28-27 victory at Beaver Area during a WPIAL Class 5A first round playoff game at Pat Tarquinio Field.
"That’s part of football setting lessons for life," Kolesar said. "Our kids set very high goals for themselves, they worked extremely hard and they achieved them.
"Now we have new goals."
Up next for the 10th-seeded Mustangs (8-3) is second-seeded Aliquippa (8-1) in a quarterfinal game next Friday with the site to be determined.
"We’ve accomplished everything we wanted to accomplish and now we want to continue on," Kolesar said. "We don’t want this season to end. So we’re going to put in a good week of work and try to beat Aliquippa."
Gallagher, who both rushed and passed for over 1,000 yards in the regular season, was contained on the ground for the most part, gaining 59 yards on 23 carries. Hooper more than made up for that by running for a career-high 144 yards and three touchdowns.
Gallagher was effective through the air, completing 11 of 20 passes for 155 yards with one interception.
The seventh-seeded Bobcats (7-3) got a strong performance from Jacob Hilton who had 22 carries for 180 yards and a score.
There were plenty of twists and turns in a fourth quarter that began with the scored tied 21-21.
Laurel Highlands had an 11-play drive going and was at the Beaver 11 when Gallagher got banged up during a run and was forced to leave the game for one play. The Mustangs fumbled the ball away on that play with Nicholas Oliver recovering for the Bobcats.
The Mustangs' defense stood tall and forced a punt to the Beaver 49. From there again LH drove into the red zone, reaching the Bobcat 17 but Hilton sacked Gallagher for a 12-yard loss. Two incompletions followed, resulting in a turnover on downs.
Four plays later Hilton came up big again when he broke through the middle of the Laurel Highlands' defense for a 54-yard touchdown run with 2:06 remaining. Connor Masters, who had made his first three extra points, clanged his fourth try off the right upright, leaving the score at 27-21.
With their season on the line, the Mustangs took over at their own 40 and on second and 9 came up with the play of the game.
Gallagher rolled to his left and with four Bobcats closing in on him he spun out of the grasp of Joshua King and looped back to his right before lofting a 38-yard completion to a leaping Pratt at the Beaver 20.
"I was just trying to do whatever I had to do to win the game," Gallagher said of the highlight-reel play.
"That’s just a special athlete making a special play," Kolesar said. "The linemen kept blocking, Jayden made an unbelievable catch … it was a great team effort around Rod making an incredible play."
From there, Hooper plowed ahead for 9 yards to the Beaver 11 then weaved through the middle of the Bobcats' defense for a touchdown with 49 seconds remaining.
Hooper entered the game as a virtual unknown.
"I don’t think a lot of people knew how great of a player he is," Kolesar said. "He came into camp late and when Eric (Allen) went down with an injury Tahji got hurt the next week. It took us a few weeks to get him back to full health.
"We kind of knew going into the playoffs he was going to be our running back. He really balled out tonight."
"I think everybody is going to know his name after tonight," Gallagher added.
Next came the all-important extra point. Holder Ben Diamond took an accurate snap from center Kaden Friel and put the ball down for Harry Radcliffe, who sent the game-winning point through the uprights.
There was still plenty of drama left, however.
The Bobcats fumbled the ensuing kickoff with Dan Carney recovering for LH at the Beaver 32. Using all three of their timeouts, the Bobcats got the ball back on their own 29 with 28 seconds left after Gallagher's fourth-down run fell short of the sticks.
The Bobcats managed to move the ball to the LH 46 but with just four seconds remaining they resorted to a series of laterals on their final play after quarterback Isaac Pupi completed a short pass to Josiah Santiago. Following six laterals Pratt knocked down Wyatt Ringer at the Beaver 27 to end it and the Mustangs stormed the field in celebration.
The road to that memorable moment started long ago, according to Gallagher.
"A majority of these kids are from youth league," Gallagher said. "Winning there and working up to middle school and working up to high school, we knew what we were capable of and we got to show that on the field this year and tonight."
Early on it looked as if it would be Beaver celebrating when the clock ran out.
The Bobcats took a 14-0 lead on Ringer's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Jason Shallcross's 5-yard TD run early in the second.
The Mustangs finally got a spark on their fourth possession when Keondre DeSheilds took a short pass from Gallagher and zipped down the sidelines for 32 yards to the Beaver 47. Gallagher converted a fourth and 2 later in the drive with a 14-yard pass to Hooper, who then ran the final 25 yards around right end to get LH on the board.
Laurel Highlands' defense, pushed around early in the game, began to dig in and forced a punt that was shanked out of bounds at the Beaver 28.
The Mustangs took advantage of the good field possession with Gallagher tossing an 11-yard pass to Pratt and then running 10 yards and 7 yards for a touchdown with 2:45 left in the half.
"This was everyone’s first playoff game so everybody has some nerves at the beginning," Gallagher said. "Once we settled in, that’s when good things started coming our way."
"Our motto all year has been 'next play' and we just kind of stuck with that mentality," Kolesar said. "We knew we were making too many mistakes early. Once we started cleaning those up we started having a lot more success."
The Mustangs had a chance to take the lead at halftime but the Bobcats blocked Radcliffe's 39-yard field goal attempt.
Beaver surged back in front in the third quarter after Liam Gibson intercepted a Gallagher pass and returned it 16 yards to the Bobcat 47. Hilton's 33-yard run spurred a scoring drive capped by Ringer's 1-yard plunge.
It only took Laurel Highlands two plays to get back even with Gallagher running for 5 yards and Hooper exploding for a 55-yard touchdown with 7:04 left in the third quarter to make it 21-21.
That set the stage for the roller-coaster fourth quarter.
Kolesar lauded his team's defensive effort.
"We’ve really been working on it the last two weeks," said the third-year coach. "We made some adjustments to what we do defensively, and the kids have taken to it. They were working hard and I think they really improved throughout the game."
"We worked our butts off on defense," Gallagher said.
Now it's onto the Quips.
"It’s going to be a great experience, playing one of the best programs in WPIAL history and the state," Gallagher said. "It doesn’t get any better than that. We’re so excited to play them."
