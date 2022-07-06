Justin Brestensky allowed only one hit Tuesday night as M&R Transit scratched out a 3-0 victory against visiting Carmichaels in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Brestensky carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning when he allowed a single by Ron Nopwasky. He walked three and struck out 10 in the complete-game victory.
M&R Transit (11-2) benefited from a couple Copperheads errors in the bottom of the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Andino Vecchiolla added an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Santino Marra's double and single accounted for the remaining offense for the home team.
Joe Sabolek and Nick Pegg combined on a 3-hitter in the loss.
Sabolek allowed the two unearned runs in the first inning on two hits with one walk, one hit batter and 10 strikeouts. Pegg allowed one run on on hit.
Carmichaels goes to 6-5.
