HOPWOOD -- The overnight weather delay didn't slow down Brighton Township's offense with the Beaver County squad rolling to a 15-2 victory over Charleroi Sunday morning in the winners' bracket of the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Hutchinson Field.
Brighton Township came out swinging with two, hard-hit doubles Saturday for a 2-0 lead before thunder and lightning, and torrential rains doused the Hutchinson Field infield.
The teams returned Sunday morning, and the Brighton Township bats picked up right where they left off the previous evening with a two-run double from Josh Obrist and a run-scoring single by Antonio Petrella.
"We are struggling with pitching. We brought in (Ashton Ray for starter Ben Shields) to try to wiggle out of the inning, but it didn't work out that way," said Charleroi manager Luke Mollis.
The doubles kept coming for Brighton Township with JJ Shallcross and Petrella driving in a run. Obrist also had a run-producing single.
The runs kept coming for Brighton Township with three more in the top of the third inning and another three runs in the fourth inning.
The mercy rule kicked in during the fifth inning with a 10-run lead.
"No one likes to concede, but it was better to get done in five innings," said Mollis. "It's easier to lose a game like that than 3-2 late."
The visitors capped the scoring with a run in the top of the fifth inning.
Charleroi had an opportunity to get back into the game early after loading the bases with no outs, but Jack Ray struck out the side to strand the three runners.
"We load the bases with no outs. A hit or two changes the game," said Mollis. "If we wiggle out of one inning, we change the game."
Pitching in a short, double-elimination tournament is key, and Mollis was left scrambling for the losers' bracket game against Center Monaca to be played in the afternoon.
"It stinks we don't have the pitchers I hoped for. One was called to work and the other has travel ball," said Mollis.
