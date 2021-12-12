Tom Raymond, like many athletes from his era, was able to use his athletic prowess to get a college education and succeed in life.
“I got a scholarship,” Raymond said. “I never could have gone to college without athletics.”
Raymond was a standout two-way lineman at Beth-Center High School in the late 1950s and early 1960s on teams that posted records of 5-4 in 1959, 6-4 in 1960 and 4-4-1 in 1961 under the guidance of legendary coach Pete Daley.
“The players all loved Coach Daley,” Raymond recalled. “He was definitely a players’ coach and he was very social and outgoing, he had lots of good stories. The communication was the most important thing I think. He knew the game. When I was a senior he set up visits to colleges. He helped a lot of players go to college.
“I played left offensive tackle and played on the line defensively. I didn’t really have a preference. The toughest thing was playing offensive tackle because of all rushing plays. We were basically a running football team. We had one real good back and a fullback who could play guard and fullback. We had Bob Yanosik my junior and senior years and I formed an outstanding tackle tandem with Sam Zets.”
Beth-Center’s big rival back in the day was Brownsville.
“Brownsville was always a big game,” Raymond offered. “We lost a lot of games to them, I was 1-2 against them. We beat them 6-0 in 1960. That was an exciting thing for us.”
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Raymond played basketball for two seasons at Beth-Center. Raymond came off the bench to score 13 points as a junior and tallied 24 points as a senior.
“Coach Jack Smodic was a great coach,” Raymond stated. “I was blessed with good coaching in high school, but Coach Daley was unbeatable. After he retired he came to all the home games at Pitt when I was in college.”
Raymond also ran track just to stay in shape.
On the gridiron, Raymond was All-WPIAL Class AA as a senior and Associated Press honorable mention All-State. He was named to the Prep All-American team. He was on the Big 33 All-Star list.
When Raymond graduated from Beth-Center in 1962 he received letters from over 70 schools trying to recruit him for football.
“My mom and dad wanted me to go to Penn State,” Raymond explained. “We took a trip to Penn State, Rip Engle was head coach. Joe Paterno was an assistant and he came down to our sports banquet and said he was happy that I was coming to Penn State. But a couple days after the banquet I got a call from John Michelosen at Pitt and wanted me to visit. I was a farm kid growing up and going down to Pitt, and Mike Ditka helped recruit me and John Maczuzak also helped. Pitt also had a great business school and I ended up with a Master’s in Business and that really helped with my career.”
Raymond played freshman football at Pitt in 1962. He played 24 minutes as a sophomore on the Panthers 1963 No Bowl team that finished 9-1. As a junior tackle he played 163 minutes on the 1964 squad that posted a record of 3-5-2. Raymond started at tackle on the 1965 Panthers who finished 3-7.
“We had great season in 1963,” Raymond said. “We decided not to accept a bid to the Sun Bowl, they gave us watches that were inscribed ‘Uninvited 9-1’. I still wear that watch sometimes. Our only loss was to Navy, 24-12. The next year we tied Navy, 14-14, at Pitt Stadium. Both quarterbacks, Roger Staubach and Pitt’s Fred Mazurek, were nursing injuries coming into that game. Playing both ways I was able to get Staubach on the ground once, but he was such a great quarterback.”
Looking back, Raymond was happy with the decision to go to Pitt.
“It was wonderful,” Raymond opined. “Just being able to do all the socializing and going to Steeler games. It was a great education.”
After Pitt, Raymond went to work for Shell Oil Company for three years. He then was recruited to go to work for Lever Brothers and was there for three years. He then went to Scott Paper Company for three years. He moved up again to take a job with Polaroid Corporation where he worked for 25 years and became the director of sales and marketing and was the national account manager. He retired from Polaroid in 1996.
Raymond remained active and started his on business the Ledgemore Group and he ran the East Coast from 1996 until he officially retired in 2015. He became an ordained Deacon in the Diocese of Patterson, N.J. He was ordained in 1989. He is now a Deacon at the Saint Katherine Drexel Parrish in Bentleyville.
He has found his work with the church to be very rewarding.
“Absolutely,” Raymond said. “It has been good.”
Raymond, 77, resides in Low Hill with his wife of 55 years Ande. They have three daughters, Ramona, Monique and Maria Elena, and a son, Tom. They have 11 grandchildren and three great grandkids.
Looking back, Raymond says it’s been a good life.
“I am happy with what I have done in life,” Raymond said. “Athletics taught me about communication and taking a role in leadership.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
