SEWICKLEY — Both Frazier’s Nixen Erdely and Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak turned things around on the back nine Thursday afternoon at Allegheny Country Club, and the improved play led to sharing third place in the WPIAL Boys Class AA Individual Golf Championship.
The pair will join fellow qualifiers, Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman, in the PIAA Championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York on Oct. 18.
Erdely, a sophomore, went out in 41, but improved by five strokes on the back with 36.
“I play better on longer courses,” said Erdley, referring to the back nine. “I’m better with my irons than my wedges.”
Erdely described his lone triple bogey on No. 4.
“I took four to get to the green. I hit into the weeds, took a drop and hit short of the green. Then, I three-putted the green,” said Erdely.
Erdely said he turned his game around when he made the turn.
“I hit a great drive on No. 10. I hit a good second shot into the bunker. I chipped on the green and had a two-putt for par,” said Erdely.
The finish started a par-par-bogey-birdie run.
“I didn’t lose any ground until No. 15. I was going right at the pin (on No. 15). It hit a yard short and kicked back into the sand,” said Erdely.
Erdely is making his first trip to states.
“I’m just happy to go. I’m excited to go,” added Erdely.
Monzak, a junior, opened with a 40 on the front nine and closed with a 37.
“I had two doubles (bogeys) on the front, on Nos. 7 and 9. I went out-of-bounds left on No. 7 and missed a 15-foot bogey putt by an inch,” said Monzak. “Other than those two holes, I feel I played solid.”
Monzak holed a birdie on No. 5 after tucking his approach shot close to the pin.
Monzak admitted to a few anxious moments at the start, especially after just missing the cut last year.
“I had a little bit of nerves on the first tee. But, once I got settled in, I was OK,” explained Monzak.
“I’m happy I made it. I missed it by one (stroke) last year.”
Sethman, a sophomore, was in position for the gold medal with two holes to play, but, unfortunately, slipped back into fifth place with 8-over 78. Sethman bogeyed No. 17 and double bogeyed the final hole.
Sethman scored 39 on both the front and back.
Eden Christian Academy’s Brian McDonnell won the gold medal with a score of 5-over 75.
“On No. 18, I hit a bad iron into the fescue. Then, I had my only three-putt of the day,” said Sethman.
Sethman said he had some issues on the front, although he did birdie No. 3, a par-3. He also had a birdie on No. 11.
“I was missing my irons a lot. I struggled on the front 9,” said Sethman. “I had a double (bogey) on No. 7. I hit into the ditch (below the green).”
Sethman said he had some butterflies early in his first district championship.
“The first two holes, yes, I was nervous. After that, I was relaxed,” said Sethman. “I just wanted to shoot my best round possible and wherever I ended up would be OK.”
Sethman’s trip to the state final marks the return to golf at Brownsville after a year off last fall when the school board opted to suspend play for the golf and tennis teams.
Lohr finished in a tie for 10th place with an 80.
The sophomore said making the turn changed his approach to the course.
“I could finally hit driver off the tee,” said Lohr. “I birdied No. 11. That turned around the round.”
Lohr said the front nine had its ups-and-downs.
“The middle of the front nine got pretty good. The back end got pretty bad. I had a lot of three-putts on the front,” said Lohr. “Going into No. 9, I was not confident in my game, at all.
“I hit my woods pretty good. If I hit my irons good, I got some weird spin.”
Lohr played in his second final, but that didn’t calm his nerves at the start.
“Honestly, I was nervous. I just had to go play my game,” said Lohr.
Other local boys who competed, but did not earn a berth into the state final were: Waynesburg Central, Evan Davis (T24, 87), Hudson Pincavitch (T36, 90), Braden Benke (T53, 96), Matthew Ankrom (T57, 97), and Mason Switalski (T61, 98); Elizabeth Forward, AJ Palmer (T28, 88); Carmichaels, Mason Lapana (T44, 93), Rolin Burghy (T46, 94), Nick Ricco (T50, 95), and Dustin Hastings (T53, 96); and Beth-Center’s Chase Malanosky (T61, 98).
Malanosky, though, had a moment to remember on the front nine when he chipped in for eagle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.