Dylan Brooks' second goal of the game midway through the third period lifted visiting Connellsville to a key 4-3 victory at Central Valley in PIHL D2 Division play.
Friday, January 27, 2023 2:15 PM
The Falcons moved closer to securing no worse than second place and clinching a playoff berth. Connellsville (9-5-0-0-1) has 19 points with division games against Elizabeth Forward, Ringgold and Trinity remaining.
The Falcons need just one point in those three games or Carrick to lose out in its three remaining games for a playoff berth. The two teams split the season series.
Connellsville trails first-place Ringgold by four points, but the Rams have two games in hand.
Central Valley falls to 1-14-0-1-0.
Max Sokol and Cam White assisted on Brooks' game-winning goal at 7:05 of the final period. Evan Bower scored an insurance goal at 9:41.
Connellsville opened a two-goal lead in the first five minutes of the first period on goals from Ben Shal and Brooks. However, Central Valley rallied for the next three goals for a 3-2 lead after two periods.
Connellsville went 0-for-6 on the power play. Central Valley converted 1-of-7 chances.
The Falcons' Austin Koposko made 21 saves. Central Valley's Gavin Husk turned aside 22 shots.
Morgantown 6, Elizabeth Forward 2 -- Morgantown scored three goals in the second period to pull away from the Warriors for PIHL D2 Blue Division road victory at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Morgantown (7-7-0-0-0) pulls into third place with 14 points. Elizabeth Forward (6-8-0-0-0) out of playoff position in fifth place with 12 points.
The Warriors' Rhys Medved scored a power play goal to tie the game at 1-1 early in the first period, but Morgantown scored the next four goals for a 5-1 lead after two periods.
Albert Gallatin's Geno Valenti scored a short-handed goal at 3:10 of the second period to give Morgantown a 3-1 lead.
Elizabeth Forward's Doug Hoffman scored a power play goal 3:34 into the third period.
Both teams scored two power play goals.
The Warriors' Gabe Myers stopped 25 shots. Morgantown goalie Hayden Derk made 26 saves.
Ringgold 14, Trinity 0 -- The Rams skated past the visiting Hillers for a PIHL D2 Blue Division home victory at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Ringgold (11-1-0-1-0) strengthened its hold on first place with 19 points. Trinity slides to 0-15-0-0-0.
The Rams' Trent Hawk scored a natural hat trick in the third period and finished with four goals. Matthew Sylvester and Caden Doran also scored hat tricks. LJ Crouch netted a pair of goals and Kenneth Cadwallader scored once.
Doran and Steven Macheska both had five assists.
Ringgold's Collin Moffett made 10 saves to preserve the shutout. Trinity's Kirsten Lallone turned aside 38 shots.
